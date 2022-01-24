Russia is closer to invading Ukraine

Michel Medeiros – Special for the Mail

Representatives from the White House and the Kremlin will meet again this week for “frank talk” about Ukraine – (Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Tensions have increased on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the US government has ordered the families of US diplomats to leave the country “due to the persistent threat of a Russian military operation”. Last week, after threats of sanctions against Russia, a meeting between representatives of the White House and the Kremlin gave signs of a possible advance in the negotiations. But the lull lasted a few hours. The possibility of the country commanded by Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine is strong.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian government declared that it intends to dismantle any pro-Russian group that tries to interfere in the administration of the country. A response to the statement by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who claimed to have evidence that Moscow intends to politically interfere and occupy Ukraine’s territory.

On Saturday, Truss accused Russia of trying to “install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev”. The minister called on the Kremlin to “de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy”. the minister, “any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake with severe costs.” The UK points to ex-deputy Yevhen Murayev as the potential leader allied to the Russian government.

Western allies accuse Russia of sending tanks, artillery and around 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border in preparation for an attack.

In a note sent to Agence France-Presse, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the country would not allow interference. “Our state will continue its policy of dismantling any oligarchic and political structure that might work to destabilize Ukraine or be an accomplice of the Russian occupiers,” he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the allegations. “The disinformation spread by the UK Foreign Office is further evidence that it is the Anglo-Saxon-led NATO countries that are escalating tensions around Ukraine,” he said. “We urge the UK Foreign Office to stop carrying out provocative activities and spreading lies,” he concludes.

Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, called the allegations worrying and said “the Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine,” she said.

The allegations threaten the resumption of negotiations between the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met on Friday (21) in Geneva, with the aim of minimizing tension between the two Eastern European countries.

sanctions

Last week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, even questioned why he does not apply sanctions to the Russian government from now on. The Secretary of State of the United States said that the time has not yet come. “The purpose of sanctions is to prevent Russian aggression. So, if they are imposed now, they lose that effect,” he said in an interview with CNN. Blinken explained that the United States and Europe have been working together to avoid aggressive actions by the Kremlin.

Regarding the British allies’ declaration of Moscow’s interference in the Ukrainian government, Blinken stressed that he could not comment on specific intelligence matters, but that this type of tactic “is part of Russia’s tricks” and that it is important to be alert.

US President Joe Biden has said Russia will pay a heavy price if it invades Ukraine, including a high human cost and profound damage to its economy. “It will be a disaster for Russia,” he said, adding that the Russians may eventually prevail, but their losses “will be great.”

diplomatic incident

German Navy Commander Kay-Achim Schönbach resigned from his post on Saturday night after being involved in a diplomatic incident in the complex conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a lecture in India, the military said that the Russian president “probably deserves respect” and “the Crimean Peninsula is gone, it will never come back. That’s a fact. And, my God, giving respect to someone costs little or nothing. It’s easy to give him the respect he really wants and probably deserves.”

After the controversial statement, which goes against what the United States and the European Union defend, Schönbach published a note on the German Navy profile on Twitter. “My comments on defense policy during a discussion session at a think tank in India reflected my personal opinion at the time. They in no way reflect the official position of the Ministry of Defense,” he said.

Subsequently, he requested his resignation. “I have asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me of my duties immediately,” the vice admiral said in a statement sent to Reuters.

prayer for peace

Yesterday, Pope Francis again expressed concern about tensions in Ukraine, “which threaten to inflict a new blow to peace” in the country. The Supreme Pontiff called on the faithful to celebrate a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday, 26th. be at the service of human fraternity”, Francis said, recalling that those who pursue their own ends to the detriment of others despise the very vocation of man, “because we were all created brothers”.