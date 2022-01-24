Santos coach says he is surprised by the Cup final at Palmeiras stadium | saints

The decision of the São Paulo Football Federation to hold the final of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior at Palmeiras’ home upset Santos, who expressed themselves in an official note. And also surprised coach Elder Campos.

The coach says that Allianz Parque’s synthetic turf won’t be a problem – Peixe’s under-20 players train on the same field at CT Rei Pelé. But he criticizes the rival’s command of the field.

– Playing on the Palmeiras field does not change for us, we also have a synthetic field at Santos. What surprised us was the decision to play under the control of the Federation (at the Palmeiras stadium). The decision, by regulation, would have to be on a neutral ground. But whoever wants to be champion will face the opponent in their field – completed Elder.

Captain of Santos in the Copinha final, defender Derick, says that the team is prepared to face Palmeiras at home and argues that playing with fans against it is common in football.

– It was a decision of the Federation. And we, as players, are prepared. It’s part of football, fans in favor, fans against. We are training a lot, we had a good competition. And we’re going strong for this final. I’m sure it will be a great game, regardless of the stadium and the crowd – said Derick.

Traditionally, the decision of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior is held at Pacaembu, which is under construction. In addition, the state of São Paulo determines that classics are played with a single crowd – therefore, there will only be Palmeiras this Tuesday, at Allianz.