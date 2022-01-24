https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/chanceler-alemao-alerta-para-consequencias-de-novas-sancoes-contra-a-russia-21137265.html

Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us

Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the issue of incorporation of new Eastern European countries into NATO, particularly Ukraine, is not on the agenda.

Olaf Scholz urged the US and its European allies to consider the consequences of a new package of sanctions against Russia for its alleged invasion of Ukraine, during an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. effect on those who violate the jointly agreed principles. At the same time, we have to consider the consequences this will have for us,” Scholz said, noting that any punitive measure against Moscow will have consequences for Berlin, including possible pipeline-related sanctions. Nord Stream 2.However, the chancellor stressed that the allies are agreeing on “possible measures” to be able to impose “in case of an emergency”. In turn, the German Chief Executive emphasized that the incorporation of new Eastern European countries, as in the case of Ukraine, NATO “is not on the agenda at all.” In addition, Scholz argued that Russia’s demand for non-accession Kiev’s to NATO cannot be satisfied. “There can be no such guarantee,” he said. Kiev and Western countries have warned of a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine, yet Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the information is false and unfounded.

