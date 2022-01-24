Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us 3 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/chanceler-alemao-alerta-para-consequencias-de-novas-sancoes-contra-a-russia-21137265.html

Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us

Scholz on new sanctions against Russia: we have to consider consequences this will have for us

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the issue of incorporation of new Eastern European countries into NATO, particularly Ukraine, is not on the agenda. 2022.01.24, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-24T04:27-0300

2022-01-24T04:27-0300

2022-01-24T04:55-0300

international panorama

Ukraine

Germany

USA

Europe

Russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/21063403_0:126:3195:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebec23672f3b72b457ef7766336dd78.jpg

Olaf Scholz urged the US and its European allies to consider the consequences of a new package of sanctions against Russia for its alleged invasion of Ukraine, during an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. effect on those who violate the jointly agreed principles. At the same time, we have to consider the consequences this will have for us,” Scholz said, noting that any punitive measure against Moscow will have consequences for Berlin, including possible pipeline-related sanctions. Nord Stream 2.However, the chancellor stressed that the allies are agreeing on “possible measures” to be able to impose “in case of an emergency”. In turn, the German Chief Executive emphasized that the incorporation of new Eastern European countries, as in the case of Ukraine, NATO “is not on the agenda at all.” In addition, Scholz argued that Russia’s demand for non-accession Kiev’s to NATO cannot be satisfied. “There can be no such guarantee,” he said. Kiev and Western countries have warned of a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine, yet Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the information is false and unfounded.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/ex-chief-da-otan-diz-que-ucrania-so-vai-se-juntar-ao-bloco-Quando-inferno-congelar-21136582.html

Ukraine

Germany

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/21063403_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c626fddc30893d5e5b101c9c5158538.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Ukraine, Germany, USA, Europe, Russia, sanctions

04:27 01.24.2022 (updated: 04:55 01.24.2022)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the issue of incorporation of new Eastern European countries into NATO, particularly Ukraine, is not on the agenda.

Olaf Scholz urged the US and its allies Europeans to think about the consequences of a new package of sanctions against Russia for its alleged invasion of Ukraine, during an interview with the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.
“Prudence dictates the choice of measures that have the greatest effect on those who violate the jointly agreed principles. At the same time, we have to consider the consequences this will have for us,” Scholz said, noting that any punitive measure against Moscow will have consequences for Berlin, including possible sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
However, the chancellor stressed that the allies are agreeing on “possible measures” to be able to impose “in case of an emergency”.
Flags of Ukraine and NATO (file photo) - Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 23.01.2022

Former NATO chief says Ukraine will only join bloc when ‘hell freezes over’
For his part, the German chief executive emphasized that the incorporation of new Eastern European countries, such as Ukraine, into NATO “is not on the agenda at all”.

Furthermore, Scholz argued that the demand formulated by Russia about Kiev’s non-membership of NATO cannot be satisfied. “There can be no such guarantee”, he said.

Kiev and Western countries have been warning of a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine, yet Moscow has repeatedly claimed that the information is false and unfounded.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Former Santos, Atlético-MG and São Paulo, Ricardo Oliveira is announced by a new club at the age of 41; see the destination

Center-forward remains active and will bet on a new step in his career, this time …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved