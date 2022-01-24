Scientists identify first hybrid animal created by humans 4,500 years ago: the “kunga” | Energy and Science

They were the “kungas”, the first hybrid animals created by humans 4,500 years ago. Aesthetically similar to horses, they were the result of a mixture between donkeys and donkeys. The finding suggests that kungas were bred to be faster and more robust than donkeys and more tractable than wild asses.
They were used to pull the war chariots of the peoples of Mesopotamia, at least 500 years before horses were domesticated for that purpose in Russia, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances. Because they were highly valued at the time, the now extinct kungas were represented in mosaics and their value recorded on clay tablets.
For a long time it was believed that kungas were simply a type of wild donkey. The true nature of these animals was revealed after genome analyzes carried out by a team of researchers under the leadership of paleogeneticist Eva-Maria Geigl of the Jacques Monod Institute in Paris.
Given the precarious state of preservation of the 25 skeletons found in the desert environment, the researchers used advanced DNA sequencing methods. “The bones were like chalk,” Geigl said. The bones were compared with the genomes of other equids, including modern horses, domestic donkeys and the extinct Syrian wild ass. It turned out, then, that the bones were not of a single species, but the fruit of the first generation of descendants of two species, a domestic ass and a male Syrian wild ass.