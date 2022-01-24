Scientists identify first hybrid animal created by humans 4,500 years ago: the “kunga” | Energy and Science

They were the “kungas”, the first hybrid animals created by humans 4,500 years ago. Aesthetically similar to horses, they were the result of a mixture between donkeys and donkeys. The finding suggests that kungas were bred to be faster and more robust than donkeys and more tractable than wild asses.

They were used to pull the war chariots of the peoples of Mesopotamia, at least 500 years before horses were domesticated for that purpose in Russia, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances. Because they were highly valued at the time, the now extinct kungas were represented in mosaics and their value recorded on clay tablets.

For a long time it was believed that kungas were simply a type of wild donkey. The true nature of these animals was revealed after genome analyzes carried out by a team of researchers under the leadership of paleogeneticist Eva-Maria Geigl of the Jacques Monod Institute in Paris.