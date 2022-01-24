Second occupant of pickup truck that overturned on Pico da Ibituruna dies – Gerais

The pickup was totally destroyed after rolling on the road, down the mountain (photo: Military Police/Disclosure)

The second person who was in the pickup truck that overturned on the Pico da Ibituruna road, on Saturday afternoon, in Governador Valadares, died on the night of this Saturday (22/1). Wilson Miguel dos Santos, known as Wilson Alemo, had been rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and taken to the emergency room of the Municipal Hospital of Governador Valadares.

According to witnesses, Wilson was unconscious when he was rescued by Samu professionals. In addition to him, the driver Danilo Bittencourt Souza, 28, was in the truck, who died at the site of the rollover, minutes after the accident.

Another passenger, whose name was not disclosed, remains hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital with a fracture in one of his legs and several injuries on his body.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident. There are suspicions that the driver lost control of the car due to a problem with the brakes. The accident happened just around a bend, on the steepest descent of the mountain.

Witnesses believe that the driver got out and applied the brake at all times. It is correct, according to residents of the peak area, who go up and down the mountain daily, to descend in gear, as some signs placed along the road warn.