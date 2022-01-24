Secretary of Health adopts new guidelines for isolation of patients with Covid-19; Look

The Municipal Health Department of Patos de Minas published new rules for the isolation of patients with Covid-19. The minimum waiting time to resume activities, according to the Ministry of Health, is five days. However, given the scarcity of tests, in Patos de Minas, the minimum time required is seven days.

People with mild symptoms of Covid-19 (cough, sore throat or runny nose, followed or not by loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, fever and chills) should look for the Family Health Unit closest to home. If these symptoms are accompanied by a persistent cough, persistent fever or progressive worsening of the condition, you should look for the Covid-19 Center on Rua Dona Luiza. If the symptoms are severe, such as respiratory distress or a bluish discoloration of the lips and face, the patient should seek the UPA.

People who test positive for Covid-19 must follow the following protocol:

5 days of isolation



According to the Ministry of Health, if on the fifth day of symptoms the person undergoes an exam and the result is negative, he is released. However, due to the scarcity of rapid tests at the moment throughout Brazil, the Patos de Minas Prefecture does not adopt this guidance in the municipal health network.





7 Days of Isolation







If on the seventh day the patient is asymptomatic (no respiratory symptoms or fever, without the use of antipyretics, in the previous 24 hours), he is released from isolation, not being necessary to take the test.

10 days of isolation



If on the seventh day there are still symptoms or the test is positive, you have to extend the isolation until the tenth day. In case of improvement (no fever, no use of antipyretics, no respiratory symptoms in the previous 24 hours), the patient is released after completing ten days in isolation and does not need to undergo a test.

More than 10 days of isolation



It goes for people who, at the end of the tenth day of isolation, still have symptoms. Experts recommend consulting a doctor, explaining the case and asking for guidance.

Disobeying isolation rules is a crime

Failure to comply with the isolation required due to contamination by coronavirus is a crime of disobedience and against public health. Articles 132 and 268 of the Brazilian Penal Code.