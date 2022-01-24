See how the King of Football is doing and how cancer treatment works, as well as the latest news about the former player

In cancer treatment, Pele is being accompanied by doctors from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, one of the leading centers for treating the disease in Latin America. It was in this hospital, for example, that former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff were treated for their cancers. TV presenter Hebe Camargo, who died in 2012, was also hospitalized at Einstein to treat a tumor in her abdomen.

In the medical bulletin released by the Hospital’s press office, it was clear the attention that Pele is receiving. The note was signed by three physicians: Dr. Fabio Nasri, Dr. Rene Gansl and Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto. Nasri is a geriatrician and endocrinologist, Gansl is an oncologist, while Miguel Cendoroglo Neto is the director-superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services at Einstein.

Skin treatment

Pele, who is 81 years old, has been undergoing cancer treatment since last September, when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. The colon is what is called a part of the large intestine, an organ that makes up the digestive system. Surgery to remove the tumor took place that same month and, soon after, the former player began chemotherapy treatment.

Pele returned to the hospital last Wednesday (19). According to the Metrópoles portal, on his return, the King of Football underwent a procedure called staging, which consists of verifying the exact location and extent of the cancer in the human body.

.

Metastasis

According to ESPN, then, from this procedure, doctors recognized that the cancer had spread to three other organs. That is, there was metastasis, which is when cancer cells migrate from where they initially appeared and settle in other parts of the body.

According to experts, in addition to the intestine, malignant tumors were also identified in the liver and lung. In the case of the lung, the cancer is still at an early stage, detailed the tests.

How is Pele?

In the note released by the hospital, the doctors said that Pele is in “stable clinical condition”. “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on January 19 and 20 to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. The patient was discharged this Thursday (20) and is in good condition. stable clinics,” the statement said.

For now, Pelé’s team has not released any images or messages from the former player after his hospital discharge. On social networks, the last publication of the official profiles of the ace was lamenting the death of singer Elza Soares, last Thursday.