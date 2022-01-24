see main symptoms of the covid-19 variant

Present in 149 countries, the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to advance in Brazil, given its high contagion power. And it brought other changes besides transmission: the main symptoms generated by the omicron appear to be different from those of previous variants.

Data from the Agency for Clinical Innovation (Australia), which collects scientific evidence on the variants of the coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2), reveals that there is still no information that differences have emerged. However, the Australian agency notes that, with the omicron, some studies have shown an increase in reports of sore throat and a reduction in the typical losses of taste and smell.

Infectologist Jaime Rocha, professor at the School of Medicine at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), explains that the general rule is that the variants do not change the way the disease manifests itself (clinical presentation).

“What has drawn the most attention is that the symptoms have been mild and, therefore, people do not even suspect that it is covid-19. But, if you have any respiratory sign or symptom (cough, runny nose, sneezing, etc.), no matter how much slight as it may be, you have to suspect that it is Covid-19“, warns the doctor. It is important to note that, in vaccinated people, the symptoms of the omicron seem to be concentrated in the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, etc.).

Omicron symptoms

See, below, the symptoms that can appear from two to 12 days after exposure to the virus, a time that can vary in the omicron, since its incubation seems to be three to four days.

fever and chills

Cough

difficulty breathing

Tiredness

Muscle or body pain

Headache

Loss of smell and taste

Sore throat

Nasal congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

How to relieve the symptoms of covid-19 caused by the omicron?

Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto at USP (University of São Paulo), says that, in the presence of mild symptoms, such as a runny nose or sore throat, medical attention is unnecessary.

To relieve the discomfort of these manifestations, you can use over-the-counter medications such as dipyrone or paracetamol, decongestants (as long as there is no specific contraindication for this medication), cough syrups and even antiallergics, especially indicated for those who have rhinitis, which can be decompensated by covid infection.

unique features

In general, the Omicron and the previous strains are similar, but the new variant has particularities that have already been observed by scientists. Meet some of them:

Shorter duration of symptoms Before, the flu syndrome lasted from one to two weeks. In the omni, this time is three to four days — in most vaccinated people. In children, this period is even shorter: one to two days;

Before, the flu syndrome lasted from one to two weeks. In the omni, this time is three to four days — in most vaccinated people. In children, this period is even shorter: one to two days; Higher risk of domestic transmission The risk of passing on covid-19 to family members who live in the same house is 15.8% to 31%; in the delta, it was 10.3% to 21%;

The risk of passing on covid-19 to family members who live in the same house is 15.8% to 31%; in the delta, it was 10.3% to 21%; Higher transmission rates The growth of infections is fast, but tends to stabilize and fall after a peak — according to data from South Africa;

The growth of infections is fast, but tends to stabilize and fall after a peak — according to data from South Africa; Higher proportion of people without symptoms compared to the other variants The WHO (World Health Organization) reports that a study carried out in South Africa, including vaccinees, concluded that people without symptoms, routinely tested, were infected in a greater proportion (16%) during the dominance of the omicron; in the beta and delta period, this percentage was much lower: 2.6%.

Higher risk of reinfection

According to the Butantan Institute, in the state of São Paulo, in the second half of January, the ômicron already accounted for more than 90% of the samples of positive cases for SARS-Cov-2, while the delta represented 5.2% and the gamma, 3.6%. One of the possible explanations for this is that the new variant has a greater ability to evade the body’s defenses (generated by the vaccine or previous infection), when compared to alpha, beta and delta.

Infection with any of these other strains blocked up to 90% of symptomatic reinfections. At the micron, this percentage dropped to 60%.

On the other hand, the ability of our organism to neutralize the new variant has been shown to be better among people previously infected and vaccinated or vice versa, which makes the Omicron lighter than the other strains. But let’s be clear: specialists still don’t know if it is less serious because that is its characteristic or if this is a consequence of vaccination.

They bet that the second option is the most likely, especially when considering the reality of the United States. With a lower percentage of people who took the second dose than in Brazil, North American hospitals are full right now.

How to avoid Omicron infection?

Covid-19 prevention measures continue to apply: vaccinate yourself, wash your hands with soap and water, wear masks correctly (preferably PFF2, the most recommended to contain the Ômicron or any other variant), avoid agglomerations (personal contact ) and poorly ventilated environments, as well as not touching your eyes, nose and mouth when your hands are not sanitized, in addition to being isolated at home if you are sick.

If you don’t have symptoms (or if they are mild), but you’ve had contact with an infected person, the only way to know if it’s covid-19 or not is to get tested [enquanto essa reportagem está sendo escrita, a Anvisa está avaliando a liberação dos testes caseiros]. When it is available, the “tool” will avoid unnecessary trips to pharmacies, laboratories and the emergency room.

Bellissimo-Rodrigues recalls that the appearance of the omicron was anticipated by the WHO, which warned that it would be useless for more developed countries to vaccinate their populations, leaving behind less developed nations, because they would continue to have the circulation of the virus, which would lead to the appearance of new strains.

“What seems to be still unclear is that, in a pandemic, it’s not possible to be every man for himself. The situation requires international effort and cooperation to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible”, concludes the infectious disease specialist. .

Sources: Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues, infectious disease physician and professor at FMRP-USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Jaime Rocha, infectious disease specialist and professor at the PUCPR School of Medicine (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná). Medical review: Fernando Bellissimo-Rodrigues.

References: WHO (World Health Organization); CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); Agency of Clinical Innovations – MSW GovernMent. Available at https://aci.health.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/critical-intelligence-unit/sars-cov-2-variants (visited 2022.01.20).