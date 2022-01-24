See who are the next vaccinated in BH in the campaign against COVID-19 – Gerais

PBH calls this week children for a recap and adults for a booster dose (photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) released the official schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 this week. Right at the beginning of the week, on Monday (24/1), the focus will be on children. In the rest of the days, the summons focuses on the public in their 40s (see exact age below) to receive the booster application.

Tomorrow (24/1), those summoned are the little ones. The day is specially reserved for the recap of the first dose for children with comorbidities aged 11 to 5 years, completed by the date of vaccination. And also, children without comorbidities born from January to June 2010 and who are still 11 years old at the time of vaccination.

As of Tuesday (25/1), PBH calls on the population between 48 and 45 years of age to be vaccinated with the booster dose.

So, has it been 4 months since you received the second dose? No need to wait for the summons: look for a vaccination point!

requirements

To be able to get vaccinated in the places indicated by the PBH, I need to take the vaccine card, identity document and CPF.

If the monitoring is carried out by a third party, there will be a need to present the authorization term for vaccination, available on the City Hall portal, duly completed and signed by the parents or guardians.

Check out this week’s full vaccination schedule:

1/24, Monday

– first dose recap for children with comorbidities 11 to 5 years old, completed by the date of vaccination, and children without comorbidities born from January to June 2010 and who are still 11 years old at the time of vaccination. See application sites HERE.

– booster dose recap for priority groups and age groups already convened, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. See application sites HERE.

25/01, Tuesday

– booster dose for people of 48 years, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. Application locations will still be announced HERE.

26/01, Wednesday

– booster dose for people of 47 years, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. Application locations will still be announced HERE.

27/01, Thursday

– booster dose for people of 46 years, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. Application locations will still be announced HERE.

28/01, Friday