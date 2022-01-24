Senators want to hear Ministry of Health after defending the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine

BRASILIA – The Parliamentary Front Observatory of the Pandemic of Covid-19 must invite the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health of the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto, to provide clarification on the technical note of the folder that attributes effectiveness to hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against Covid-19. The note also says that vaccines do not have the same effectiveness, the opposite of what studies around the world show.

The document signed by Angotti bars the guidelines that contraindicated the “covid kit” in the outpatient and hospital treatment of the disease, prepared by a group of doctors summoned by the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, and approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Health System (Conitec).

In addition to the invitation to Angotti Neto, there should be a deliberation this week on the parliamentary front, created by the Senate to supervise and monitor the developments of the Covid’s CPI, to summon Queiroga to the Senate, in order to explain the technical note, the blackout of data on the pandemic and the delay in vaccinating children.

Another guest must be the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras, due to the delay, in the opinion of the Observatory, in taking effective measures in the investigation of the crimes pointed out by the final report of the Covid CPI. The Front also wants to hear from state instances of the Public Ministry and representatives of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), such as President Antonio Barra Torres.

If the authorities do not appear, the idea is to convene them through the Permanent Committees of the Senate, such as the Social Affairs (CAS) and Human Rights (CHR) committees. If there is still no satisfactory answer, the parliamentarians believe that a new Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) can be opened.

Request for a new CPI

The vice president of the front and leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), had already presented a request for the creation of a new CPI in order to determine the role of the federal government in the pandemic. This Saturday, the 22nd, Randolfe counted eleven signatures, of the 27 necessary, the majority of senators who make up the front. It is up to the president of the Senate to determine the opening of a CPI, if the support of senators reaches at least 27 names.

In addition to Randolfe, Senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Giordano (MDB-SP), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) and Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP).

“Only with pressure on criminals can crime be contained! We are facing a new outbreak of Covid-19 in Brazil, and health systems are collapsing, including here in my state, Amapá. Another CPI is urgent! Tests are lacking, there is a need to reach the population with the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health delays and sabotages the vaccination of our children and releases a note with Fake News about medicines and vaccine”, said, this Saturday, Randolfe, who had also already announced which will trigger the Federal Supreme Court to stop the incentive to the “covid kit” instead of the vaccine.

According to senator and pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the technical note published by the Ministry of Health was crucial for its support for the creation of a new CPI. A petition created by professors, health professionals and researchers this Saturday (22) in rejection of the document has already reached more than 30 thousand signatures on the change.org platform.

Tebet also adds that there is a new set of information that supports the opening of a new CPI, such as the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health and the role of the federal government in the new wave of covid-19 caused by the ômicron variant, if the issues are not resolved. are clarified to the Observatory or to the Permanent Commissions.

“(Let’s call) the competent authorities so that they can not only give satisfaction with what has come to their hands and how is the progress, investigation and continuity of the work of the CPI. Health, Anvisa and other inspection and control bodies. In the same way that there is no satisfactory answer, including in relation to this technical note from the Ministry on the effectiveness of the covid kit and vaccines, we can, if there is a consensus of colleagues, open a new CPI.”

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), also a member of the front, said that he will present a request to Angotti Neto’s summons to the Human Rights Commission, which he presides, to explain the note he considers criminal, even more so at a time of increasing cases with the Ômicron variant and the beginning of vaccination of children. In addition, PT says that the Observatory should call the Minister of Health and the president of Anvisa, in addition to Aras, who, in the group’s understanding, has not yet taken “effectively strong” measures to proceed with the CPI’s conclusions.

About a new CPI, Humberto Costa confirms his signature, but believes that there are still some doubts, such as whether there is a broad theme and whether the composition would have the same correlation of forces as the first, and said that the matter should be discussed this week.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), who also integrates the front, believes that it is no longer “time for speech” and that he is betting more on the search for a more forceful action by the Public Ministry. “The technical note is criminal. It disrespects the fact, the reality, this has to be fought in all spheres. I support the summons and any measure. But it is no longer time for speeches, but to find a mechanism to deal with a criminal government. It’s a very unusual situation.”