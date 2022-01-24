Shantal and Mateus Verdelho’s mansion is invaded: ‘They took everything’ – Entertainment

Shantal Verdelho and her husband, Mateus, told on their social networks, this Sunday (23), that their house in São Paulo was invaded by criminals this weekend. The influencer said he hired a company to do extermination and, therefore, had no one at home.

“They broke into my house in São Paulo. They ransacked everything, took everything. I had my cell phone there that didn’t have a password, and they took it, I’m having trouble canceling it. They made several bank transfers, I don’t know how they managed to get into the app”, she started.

Shantal said that before leaving home she had a bad feeling and thought about taking the jewelry with her for the trip, but gave up. “I have to believe more in my intuition. Do you remember that I came here and said ‘I’m sad, feeling something and there’s no reason’? I was probably sensing it already. my jewels, but no one will come in here,'” he said.

“I want to shield the entire upstairs, whatever the cost. It’s my children’s lives, our lives,” she added.

Later, her husband, Mateus Verdelho, explained the situation. “I’m mad as hell, but it’s okay. The funny thing is that it was right on the weekend that they knew that me, Shantal and Didi [cozinheiro que mora na casa deles] we weren’t at home and I always say that you can’t leave a house on the street alone, because there are people who come in, so I went there and left the house alone”, he said.

“I had taken advantage of the fact that there would be no one and I had the house fumigated, because it really needs that no one stay for 48 hours. I could have hired a security guard to stay at the door, but I was stupid and didn’t put it. The funny thing is this coincidence, right? ? Good for learning, right?!”.

Finally, the former participant of The Farm 6 said that they have already received some information regarding the possible culprits.

