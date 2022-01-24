Shantal Verdelho has a house invaded by bandits: “They took everything”

– Continues after announcement –

What a situation. This Sunday (23), Shantal Verdelho used social media to make a big rant. She went through a big scare when each was invaded by bandits, who cleaned it up, even taking jewelry and a cell that didn’t have a password.

In Instagram stories, the influencer said that thieves invaded the place while she was with her family in a hotel in the interior of São Paulo. She explained that she felt a bad feeling, but did not know why, and also said that the robbers are using the phone to make bank transfers.

She was surprised at the bandits’ speed. “They took everything, turned everything over, took a cell phone that didn’t have a password. I’m having trouble canceling, I’ve tried it, the carrier said they canceled it, but I’m still getting attempts from them. They made several bank transfers, I don’t know how they managed to get into the bank app,” she said.

Mateus Verdelho’s wife also said that she is afraid of her Instagram being invaded and alerted friends, family and fans to the possibility. She said that any messages asking for help, especially financial ones, will not be hers and that they should not send anything. “I need to trust my intuition more. I was sad, sensing something. When I left home, I thought about taking my jewelry, but I gave up. Do you believe it?”, said the influencer, who now fears that her family’s life is at risk.

The influencer also asked for help finding a company that works with home security: “I want to shield the entire upstairs, whatever the cost, it’s my children’s lives, our lives (which are at risk). I need a company that goes and says where there is risk and leaves the entire house shielded”, he concluded.