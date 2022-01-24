Slovenia defines rival in the first wall and possible beef with Naiara Azevedo

With the proximity of the formation of the first wall of the BBB 2022, it is very clear that the game has started for everyone. Slovenia has already exposed its voting options until next week – and also imagined that it may end up falling out with Naiara Azevedo.

Eliezer started the subject by trying to guess the vote of Douglas Silva, the leader of the week: “I think DG can do very well on Jessi”. The sister confessed that Jessilane could be voted for by her too, while the designer released the name Luciano.

Despite what he said, Eslô explained why he did not vote for Bahia, at least in this first round:

“She is very different from me. This week, I would never vote for her, not only because of Popcorn, but because she was my partner. [na prova de resistência]. Take a little bit, understand? Today, it would be more peaceful, today. Next week, if nothing changes, she’s there, in the corner, you know?”.

Eli said that he would not vote for Naiara for now and the member of Pipoca said that she will aim for the singer:

“I will vote for Naiara. For me, it’s something much more coherent that I’ve been able to find among the rest. I even talked to her, we started talking nonsense. And I’m loving it. And she said something I didn’t understand, but it’s true: we look alike. And then, inside, she called me and said that she saw me as younger. She gave me some advice that I loved, that I even took for myself”.

In addition, Slovenia pointed out that a conflict between the two competitors may arise: “I think you’re the most likely person I’m going to hit head on because of this.”.

BBB 2022: Popcorn x Cabin

Hours later, the model also declared that she will not defend the anonymous registered in every game: “When I said that I wouldn’t vote for Pipoca, it’s not that I regret it, because this first week is important for us”.

Laís agreed and heard an even more assertive statement: “That’s why I’ll honor it, but next week… I vote for Popcorn without thinking three times”. The doctor followed suit and opened the game: “Me too. There are people from the Camarote that I have a lot of consideration for.”.

At the party, in conversation with Lucas, Eslô mentioned his priorities in Big Brother Brazil: “My podium today is divided between Eli, Vini and you. I love Rodrigo, I love Barbara”.

