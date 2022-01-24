Stay Human will get a free PS5 upgrade

Techland has revealed good news for anyone looking to buy Dying Light 2: Stay Human for PS4. If the player decides to switch to the PS5 in the future, they will not have to pay anything to access the title improvements on the console. The upgrade will be free for new generation versions.

Thus, those who have a digital copy of the game will only have to go to the PS Store and download the enhanced edition of the title. If you have a physical drive, the update can only be done on PlayStation 5 with a blu-ray player, so stay tuned.

Techland also reiterated the absence of crossplay between platforms and generations at the launch of Dying Light 2. Therefore, if you want to explore the game alongside your Xbox or PC friends in a cooperative way, the player will need to wait a little longer to access the resource.

If in the debut there will be no way to have fun with its partners of other hardware, the developer gave reason to believe in long hours of gaming when the functionality is released. The arrival of post-launch content will keep the community engaged with new things for the next five years.

The game is scheduled for February 4th.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will have a lot of dialogue

Narrative seems to be one of Dying Light 2’s strengths, and Techland won’t skimp on the interaction between characters. According to the developer, the title will have about 40 thousand lines of dialogue and more than 350 thousand words. Check out!