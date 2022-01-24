Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The hydroelectric reservoirs are back to more comfortable levels, but the energy generated in the thermoelectric plants still occupies the transmission lines.

Concerns over the war in Ukraine trigger a broad sell-off in markets. Oil tumbles as Iran says it is reaching a deal to remove US sanctions, while shares of Unilever (LON:) skyrocket with reports that the scourge of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:{{8952|PG})}), Nelson Peltz, has taken a stake in the company.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, January 24th.

1. Recovery of reservoir capacity

The return of the rainy season has brought some relief to hydroelectric plants, which last year had their production partially replaced by thermoelectric plants to avoid blackouts and rationing in the country. The capacity of reservoirs in the Northeast rose from 51% in January 2021 to 73% now. In the North, it went from 31% to 86%, while in the Southeast and Midwest it rose from 23% to 38% this year. It is estimated that by the end of summer, the capacity of the reservoirs in the center-south will reach 50%.

However, important plants, such as Belo Monte and Tucuruí in Pará and Sobradinho in Bahia, are not generating at their full capacity because they are not able to drain the energy, since the thermoelectric plants are still occupying the transmission lines.

The production of a plant is determined by the National Electric System Operator (ONS). According to information from Globo, maintaining the activation of thermoelectric plants would be “out of order of merit”, that is, these plants are being demanded even with cheaper alternatives available. Production via thermoelectric plants is usually more expensive than via hydroelectric plants, because of the price of fuel.

2. Ukraine fears trigger a broad sell-off

The US and UK have instructed the families of their diplomats living in Ukraine to leave the country, suggesting that both countries still see a heightened risk of Russian invasion in the near term.

The New York Times and others have reported that the president is considering sending up to 50,000 combat troops to Ukraine, while the United Kingdom – whose government warned over the weekend of Russian intentions to install a puppet government in the country after the invasion – reportedly sent about 2,000 anti-tank launcher system to Ukraine.

Russia has dismissed the UK’s claims as unfounded. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the country has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine. Russian assets came under heavy pressure on Monday: the slumped nearly 2% to a 14-month low against the , while the benchmark stock index tumbled 9.4%, also to a 14-month low. European stocks fell by around 1%.

For Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset and contributor to the investing.com, the real problem for the US government is to once again face a military power that is comparable to its own in nuclear terms. Furthermore, a sign of weakness from the US could open space for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which would increase geopolitical pressures on the market.

3. American stock market

US equity markets are set to open lower as the risk climate worsens in light of developments in Eastern Europe.

At 9:12 am, futures were down 0.5%, while futures were down 0.28% and 0.37%, respectively. The market looked ready for a bounce from oversold territory after its worst week in months. The Dow lost 4.6% last week, while the Dow lost 5.7% and 7.6%.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Unilever (NYSE:) (SA:), following news that activist investor Nelson Peltz has taken an unspecified stake in the company. Peltz has led a campaign to change the US company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) (SA:) in recent years.

The earnings week starts relatively quietly with updates from Halliburton (NYSE:) (SA:) released ahead of the opening and closing. IBM (NYSE:) (SA:) after closing.

4. Omicron arrives on European services in January

The eurozone economy stuttered in January as the wave of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 disrupted the service sector in the region’s two largest economies.

IHSMarkit’s composite purchasing managers index for the region fell more-than-expected to 52.4, according to a preliminary reading, due in large part to a slump in the French services sector. However, manufacturing in Germany and France performed better than expected amid signs that supply chain bottlenecks may be easing.

The Deutsche Bundesbank warned in its monthly report that the German economy likely contracted in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere in the euro zone, Italy begins its formal process of nominating a new president on Monday. Evidence so far suggests that former ECB President Mario Draghi will step out of the prime minister’s office, allowing the normal turmoil of Italian politics to resume. Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi withdrew his candidacy over the weekend, leaving Draghi no clear alternative.

5. Oil stable with focus on removing sanctions in Iran

Oil prices weakened after Iranian negotiators said they were closer to a deal on lifting US-led sanctions, removing an artificial restriction on global supply.

The news suggests that, in any case, this restriction weakened considerably last year, due to various maneuvers by Chinese buyers to circumvent current sanctions.

In addition, the UAE reported that it had shot down more long-range missiles aimed at the city of Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, something that allayed fears of further disruptions to exports from one of the country’s most trusted suppliers. OPEC

As of 8:58 am, WTI crude futures were down 0.05% to $85.11, while futures advanced 0.06% to $87.13.