STF precedent is used to stop Moro’s salary breach – 01/23/2022 – Poder

Based on STF (Supreme Federal Court) understandings, the defense of the company Alvarez & Marsal has stalled the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) attempt to officially obtain information on Sergio Moro’s earnings during the period in which he was hired by the consultancy .

The former Lava Jato judge signed a contract to work as a consultant for the investigative arm of Alvarez & Marsal in November 2020, seven months after leaving the Ministry of Justice under the Jair Bolsonaro government.

That contract ended in October 2021, before he joined Podemos with the intention of running for the Presidency of the Republic.

The mystery about the value of Moro’s salary at the company became the subject of questioning by opponents and should become a weapon against him in the election campaign.

From the beginning, Moro’s move to Alvarez & Marsal has been a matter of controversy, as the company was judicially appointed to manage the judicial reorganization of firms that were targets of Lava Jato.

While the former judge was still working for the consultancy, the TCU opened a process, under the rapporteurship of Minister Bruno Dantas, to determine whether there was an alleged conflict of interest in Moro’s performance.

This process was initiated after representation by Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado, who wanted to know if there were any damages to public coffers from the illegitimate practice of “revolving door” – when politicians or civil servants saw lobbyists or consultants in the area in which they worked.

In documents sent to the TCU, Alvarez & Marsal stated that, until December 2021, it received at least R$42.5 million in fees from contractors investigated by Lava Jato when managing its judicial recovery processes: Galvão Engenharia, OAS and companies of the Odebrecht Group.

The companies targeted by Lava Jato were responsible for most of the consultancy’s profit in the area of ​​recovery and bankruptcy in Brazil. With Odebrecht and Atvos alone (agribusiness arm of the contractor), the consultancy receives an average monthly fee of around R$ 1.1 million.

In the same order in which he ordered Alvarez & Marsal to reveal these amounts, Bruno Dantas also ordered the company to present “all documentation related to the termination of the service provision relationship with former judge Sergio Moro, including dates of transactions and amounts involved “.

But Alvarez & Marsal’s defense declined to present that data based on previous Supreme Court rulings.

One of the precedents mentioned is from the 2008 plenary and was reported by the then minister Menezes Direito. Another is from the second class, from 2012, reported by Joaquim Barbosa. A third, in 2015, had Luiz Fux, current president of the Court, as rapporteur.

For the defense, the decisions point out that the TCU cannot request information that causes a breach of bank secrecy in private relationships.

“[A legislação] did not give the Federal Audit Court powers to determine the breach of bank secrecy”, says Menezes’ decision. “The legislator conferred these powers on the Judiciary Branch (art. as well as to the Parliamentary Inquiry Commissions, after prior approval”.

“Although the activities of the TCU, by their nature, verification of accounts and even the judgment of the accounts of the people listed in article 71, II, of the Federal Constitution, justify the eventual breach of confidentiality, there was no such determination in the specific law that dealt with theme,” he added.

Fux’s decision, on the other hand, makes the understanding more flexible and says that “the secrecy of information necessary for the preservation of intimacy is relativized when it is in the interest of society to know the destination of public resources”.

“In such situations, it is the constitutional prerogative of the Court [TCU] access to information related to publicly funded operations,” Fux continued.

The TCU, despite its name, is not part of the Judiciary. It is an external control body of the federal government and assists Congress in monitoring the country’s budget and financial execution.

By denying the data to TCU, Alvarez & Marsal says that the contracts with Moro were signed by other companies in the group (the arms of disputes and investigation in the United States and Brazil) and that there were confidentiality clauses that remained in force after the dissolution. .

“The presentation of these contracts by a third-party company constitutes a true breach of confidentiality of private information, a measure that is beyond the powers conferred on this E. Court of Auditors, as decided by the E. Supreme Federal Court”, said the company.

According to the Supreme Court, the company continues, the TCU “can only break the secrecy of financial operations involving public resources, which would never be the case in the case file, since, here, the presentation of contracts entered into between private companies and a private consultant, without any connection with the treasury”.

Moro was approached by Alvarez & Marsal amid a string of hires by former officials who had access to investigation data, including a former FBI special agent (the American federal police), a former NSA US national security) and a former deputy head of the UK prudential regulatory authority.

The TCU process regarding Sergio Moro yielded, in the last month, exchanges of accusations. The body’s technical department saw no conflict of interests and spoke out against the representation and defended Lava Jato’s actions with regard to Odebrecht.

The prosecutor who was chosen to act in the case, Júlio Marcelo de Oliveira, also accused his colleague Lucas Furtado of improper performance in the process.

Furtado replied that his performance “is supported by internal regulations”, that there was no suspicion in his case, but that Júlio Marcelo’s should be evaluated, for allegedly being “a friend of the person responsible under analysis (former judge Sérgio Moro)”.

Moro says he never worked for Lava Jato investigated

Sought by the report, Moro says he never provided “any type of work for companies involved in Lava Jato”. “This was made clear, at my request, in the contract I signed with the renowned North American consultancy,” he said in a statement.

“In the months I was at the company, I worked with compliance and corporate investigation, that is, helping and guiding companies to build policies to prevent and fight corruption.”

He claims that Alvarez & Marsal was appointed by a judge to work in the recovery of Odebrecht’s debts and has never worked in that department of the company.

“Therefore, the arguments that I acted in conflict of interest situations are nothing more than baseless fantasy,” he added.

Alvarez & Marsal reported that it has seven business units, which operate independently.

“In restructuring projects, Alvarez & Marsal provides services to debtors, creditors or acts as a judicial administrator, having participated in the main judicial recovery processes in the country since the beginning of the Brazilian operation, as well as other consultancies in this segment”, he informed.

The company also states that it is the judgment of the process that defines the appointment and fees of a judicial administrator, which is subject to the analysis of creditors, the Public Ministry and other parties involved.

She says that she provided all the clarifications requested by the TCU “in a timely and collaborative manner” and that the technical area demonstrated that there was no conflict of any kind.

“It is worth clarifying, once again, that Sergio Moro was hired to compose the global team of Disputes and Investigations (DI), a unit that did not have an increased result due to restructuring projects.”

Odebrecht stated that Alvarez & Marsal was chosen by the judge in charge of the judicial reorganization and that no one recommended it to the contractor “for the simple fact that it is not up to the company to choose the judicial administrator”.

OAS and Galvão Engenharia did not manifest.