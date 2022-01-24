Summary of the week’s chapters from 1/31 to 2/5· TV News

Monday, 1/31 (Chapter 61)

Jandira is hostile towards Roni. Rose gets angry with Guilherme. Cora threatens Flávia at the police station. Nunes discovers Celina’s setup, who reacts with satisfaction. Carmem wants to change the name of the cosmetics line and Paula is furious. Celina consoles Guilherme. Rose decides to go out with Odailson and Deusa.

Baby doesn’t let Roni get close to Jandira. Carmem puts Paula in the room that belonged to Flávia. Roni threatens Osvaldo. Baby sees Rose singing at Karaoke. Guilherme calls Flavia. Paula thinks about Baby. Roni appears in Pulp Fiction and tells Flávia that he is Cora’s husband. Rose kisses Neném in front of Osvaldo, Odailson and Deusa.

Tuesday, 2/1 (Chapter 62)

Rose and Baby leave the kiss and leave Karaoke together. Roni demands that Flávia help Cora get out of jail. Flávia, dressed as Pink, gives a moral lesson to Guilherme, who is left without action. Baby takes Rose to Maracanã. Guilherme defends Flávia from a cheeky guy and shoots her at the restaurant. Roni is hostile towards Betina and Chicão defends her.

Paula faces Carmen. Flávia runs away from the restaurant and finds Guilherme on the street. Baby asks to stay with Rose. Carmem and Paula fight at Terrari. Guilherme plays the piano while Flávia sings her theme song. Rose goes home and says goodbye to Baby.

Wednesday, 2/2 (Chapter 63)

Paula tells Carmem what happened the night Celso died. Rose and Baby think about each other. Flávia finds out that Juca is playing again. Nedda scolds Roni for her actions. Guilherme speaks ill of Rose to Tigrão. Ingrid and Tuninha worry about Paula’s condition. Flávia agrees to help Odete.

Paula asks to meet with Neném. Guilherme warns that Joana will command the pediatric ward of the clinic. Celina is startled by Rose’s behavior. Tigger blames his mother for the end of his family. Neném tells Osvaldo that he will abandon Paula. Guilherme sees death during an operation and crashes. Paula gets sick and Flávia is scared.

Thursday, 3/2 (Chapter 64)

Paula faints, and Neném takes her to Guilherme’s clinic. Joana takes Guilherme’s place in the surgery. Celina hears Odailson and Deusa talking about Rose’s trip to Tijuca. Baby leaves Paula and Flávia at Guilherme’s clinic. Tigger abuses the teacher and leaves the school.

Roni takes Tina for a motorcycle ride. Bianca decides to go up the trail with Cabeça, Soraia and Dénis. Neném and Guilherme argue over Rose. Rose faces Celina. Jandira is furious when she sees Tina with Roni. Bianca feels bad on the trail. Paula insists on talking to Neném.

Friday 4/2 (Chapter 65)

Paula faints, and Neném is terrified. Carmem invades training and does a live with America’s team. Celina plays the victim for Guilherme. Marcelo insinuates himself to Joana. Carmem forces Neném to go out with her. Nedda and Jandira hire Odete. Daniel advises Guilherme to talk to Rose.

Carmem kisses Neném and sends the photo to Paula, who decides to go after her fiancé. Celina tries to intimidate Deusa into finding out what Rose did in Tijuca. Guilherme and Rose agree the terms of separation with Daniel. Odailson tells Celina that Rose kissed Neném. Flavia dances for Gabriel. Paula surprises Carmem and Neném. Celina tells Guilherme that Rose kissed Neném.

Saturday, 2/5 (Chapter 66)

Guilherme says he’s going to take everything from Rose. Paula asks to spend the night with Neném. Roni thinks about using Gabriel against Flavia. Neném tells Paula that she will accept Carmem’s proposal. Nunes and Prado see Tigrão spray-painting on the street. Guilherme encourages his son to distance himself from Tina and turn against his mother.

Odete advises Flávia to marry a rich man. Tigger refuses to talk to Rose. Neném faces Roni, who is not intimidated. Joana appoints a lawyer to help Rose. Paula advances against Carmem.

Nunes and Prado go to the school to talk to Tigrão. Leco and Neco take Roni to the Wollinger Bar. Rose and Guilherme look for their new lawyers. Roni threatens Gabriel. Paula is kicked out of Terrari. Death sends a message to Neném, Paula, Flávia and Guilherme.

