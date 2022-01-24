Tadeu made a difference by addressing transphobia with Linn da Quebrada

In this Sunday’s live program (23), Tadeu Schmidt took advantage of the contact with Big Brother Brasil participants to have a serious conversation. Since Linn da Quebrada entered the BBB 22 house, she has had her gender identity disrespected. Therefore, the presenter asked the singer to explain why she tattooed the word “ELA” on her face.

Tadeu Schmidt’s smooth and assertive approach drew attention. Transphobia and gender identity are not such simple subjects, but they were dealt with in an accessible and uncomplicated way. And most important of all, the information was shared with everyone, inside and outside the house, in order to facilitate understanding and respect for Linn.

Certainly, the experience as a journalist and presenter of a program like Fantástico makes all the difference at the moment. Used to dealing with different topics, from the fun to the serious, Tadeu had the necessary flexibility to deal with the topic.

The speed with which the subject was brought up is also new to the public. In other editions of the BBB, equally sensitive and delicate themes also emerged, but they were only addressed after a lot of pressure from the public, especially through social networks. This time, it was different, we just don’t know if it was due to the presenter’s interference or not.

After having difficulty maintaining order and the silence of the participants at the beginning of the program, Tadeu knew how to impose himself and closed the first week in the presentation of BBB 22 showing that he has potential and that his presence can be fundamental for the course of the edition.