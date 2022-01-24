Tatá Werneck steals the show with jokes and good humor · TV News

Tatá Werneck was the main highlight in the premiere of the second season of the show The Masked Singer Brasil this Sunday (23). New member of the team of permanent judges alongside Tais Araújo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch, the Lady Night presenter won over the audience with jokes and her characteristic good humor.

As he does with his guests on the talk show, Tatá did not forgive the masked participants who performed on the first day of the new season of Globo’s reality show. The comedian made companions and audience amused with her comments filled with irony.

“The greatest success of this season was to bring Tatá Werneck to the judges. This program is very cool and even having Tatá to provide us with more joy and laughter for us is delicious”, wrote internet user Dantas. “Guys, they were very successful in placing Tatá”, added user Thirza Giovanna.

To play with the masked participants, the presenter did not forgive even her friends. When talking about the giant helmet of one of the costumes, Tatá mentioned also actress Bruna Marquezine. “Giant head is Bruna”, he said.

Tatá also recalled the relationship of the new Netflix star with Neymar to discover the identity of the participants Lampião and Maria Bonita: “It must be the Brumar couple [Bruna e Neymar] back to Brazil”, he joked.

Check out some of the public’s praise about Tatá Werneck’s debut as a judge on the new season of The Masked Singer Brasil:

