Telemedicine: waiting list for health plans exceeds 24 hours | Health

Resident of Marechal Hermes, in Rio, businessman Renan Reis, 30, resorted to Amil’s telemedicine service for his wife and eight-month-old son, who had respiratory symptoms after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

On the first day, he faced a queue with 4,900 people, and the application crashed after 12 hours of waiting. In the second, he waited more than ten hours, but the appointment with the doctor did not take place. The solution was to take the son to a hospital:

— At the hospital, the doctor said she could not ask for the exam for Covid because the plans are not authorizing due to lack of tests, only in cases of hospitalization. We had no service or support.

The episode faced by Reis is far from being an isolated event. With the explosion of Covid cases amid the advancement of the Ômicron variant, the delay in online service by health operators has been the subject of a frequent complaint on social networks.

50 thousand teleconsultations

According to the Brazilian Association of Telemedicine and Digital Health Companies, the demand for service via telemedicine for cases of Influenza and Covid-19 doubles every 36 hours.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the number of calls jumped from 7,000 to 15,000. In the first ten days of January, the association estimated that the mark of 50 thousand remote consultations would be reached only for the two diseases.

Despite being numerically insignificant, complaints about telemedicine to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) jumped from eight, in the entire month of December, to 36, between January 1st and 17th. The agency considers a “considerable increase” and admits that there may be underreporting.

Telemedicine is released for use on an emergency and transitional basis in the country during the pandemic, emphasizes the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). Current regulations allow for the prescription of drugs, request for exams, certificates and reports.

“The service structure must provide a stable internet connection and communication mechanisms for unexpected interruption situations. The prescription can be sent by email”, says Donizetti Dimer Giamberardino vice president of CFM.

Health plans are not even required to offer telemedicine. But, if they offer the service, they need to ensure that the consumer accesses the consultation, says Matheus Falcão, lawyer for the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec):

“What you can’t do is offer telemedicine, generate expectations in the consumer and have them wait for 20 hours. Or, even worse, the doctor doesn’t show up or there’s a disconnection.”

That’s what happened to 40-year-old photographer Lucas Westfal. Even with an appointment, he could only be seen 14 hours after the appointment by SulAmérica.

“One hour before the scheduled time, the system (of the application) was blocked. The appointment was rescheduled at least three times”, he complains.

Student Victor Meirelles, 19, waited thirteen hours in the virtual queue for the teleconsultation by Saúde Bradesco:

“Around 4 am, it was finally my turn. I entered the virtual room and was told that if the doctor didn’t come in five minutes I would be seen by another professional. I waited 40 minutes and nothing. I gave up.”

After learning from Amil that scheduling an appointment would take seven days, IT analyst Emanuele Vieira, 45, decided to face the queue. More than the delay, she complains about the doctor’s carelessness with the information provided in the screening:

“When the doctor sent me the prescription, there were medications that I can’t take because I’m allergic. And in the triage I had given the information to the nurse. I thought the teleconsultation was risky.”

Fenasaúde: High of covid

Paulo Roque, director of the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Law (Brasilcon) guides, whether in case of bad or non-service, the registration of a complaint with Procon, ANS and even the Public Ministry.

Sought after Amil, SulAmérica and Bradesco informed that the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) would answer for them. In a note, the federation reported that the increase in waiting time for telemedicine care is a result of the explosion of Covid cases.

Fenasaúde said that operators have been adopting measures such as expanding guidance to beneficiaries, improvements in platforms and reinforcement of medical teams, a measure that comes up against the removal of health professionals infected by Covid.

where to complain

Row. Anyone who has problems making appointments or with teleservice, can contact ANS on the website or by calling 0800 7019656.