Terminator 2: The Deleted Scene That Would’ve Changed the Movie’s Entire Story – Film News

James Cameron’s Terminator 2 revolutionized the world of science fiction. This movie had a different ending and here we tell you what it was about

Science fiction cinema would not be the same without The Terminator, a saga created by James Cameron in 1984. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the films created a milestone in the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence since, according to the filmmaker, the latter would seek the elimination of the human race to achieve its independence. But in his eagerness to survive, one man would lead the resistance against it in a dystopian future.

That’s what Terminator 2: The Last Judgment focuses on, a film that hit the big screen in 1991. According to critics, fans and even the world box office, the film was one of the favorites of children and adults. At a cost of $102 million, it grossed twice that amount worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, did you know that there’s a scene that was cut from the final product? This would have given another meaning to the story, which is worth recapping. Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is admitted to a psychiatric hospital after the events of the first part.

In the second, she teams up with her son, John Connor (Edward Furlong), and the robot that tried to kill her, Model T-800 (Schwarzenegger), to protect their offspring from the traveling android T-1000 (Robert Patrick). to the past to kill John and thus stop him from leading the resistance in the future.

ALTERNATIVE ENDING

Cameron filmed a happy ending for everyone. According to the excerpt, which is one minute and 37 seconds long, Sarah ages and reflects on the massacre that never happened. Sitting in a park, watching her son (now grown) play with her granddaughter, she talks about how Judgment Day has come and gone. No one but her and John knew about the dark fate humanity narrowly avoided. The war against machines never happened.

What do you think? Basically, that ending would have closed off all possibility of new in-universe movies coming out later, so probably the producers cut the scene. Would you like this to be the official ending of Terminator 2? If you want to refresh your memory by watching this classic movie, head to Prime Video catalog.