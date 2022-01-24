The 10 most watched series of the week (23/01/2022)

You blinked and the first month of 2022 is already on its way to its final stretch. And more than realizing that January is coming to an end, it seems that people have finally turned the key, left the old series behind and started new marathons. So much so that the list of most watched series of the week brings a lot of news.

The highlight this time is the great debut of Peacemaker. The new DC series is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and focuses on one of its most unknown, but charismatic characters, and uses precisely this great enigma that is the character of John Cena to mix an interesting story with a very insane humor – typical of director James Gunn.

Also, the anime Attack on Titan came back to attention with the arrival of the final part of its final season – very similar situation with This is Us, which also heads for its goodbye. For horror and thriller fans, File 81 enough to guarantee some good scares.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool that measures audiences in series on the services and that the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also on which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. File 81

An archivist is hired to restore the contents of some videotapes damaged nearly 30 years ago. But what had the appearance of being an ordinary service already starts strange when the contractor asks for the work to be done in a very strange place. And that’s when things start to get really scary.

That’s because, in addition to getting involved with the character of the video — a young director who was trying to make a documentary about a building and its residents — Dan (Mamoudou Athie) begins to come across the mysteries that may have led to the young woman’s disappearance, entitled to a macabre sect, mysterious entities and even their contractors.

File 81 is exclusive to Netflix.

9. Only Murders in the Building

With extremely charismatic characters, Only Murders in the Building is one of Star+’s biggest hits since its debut in Brazil. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the comedy tells the story of three strangers who find themselves involved in a crime in the middle of New York. Starting from the mysterious death of a neighbor, they must play detectives and find out what happened.

The highlight here is the chemistry of the actors, which makes this somewhat unusual mix of cast work so well to the point of holding the viewer episode by episode.

Only Murders in the Building is an exclusive series on Star+.

8. Attack on Titan

One of the most popular anime in recent years, Attack on Titan enters its final stretch to conclude its epic story full of twists, deaths and incredible action scenes.

The plot presents a world very different from ours in which humans live in fortress cities to protect themselves from the titans, gigantic creatures that roam around and devour people they meet in their path. And that’s where we meet Eren Jaeger, a young man who joins the army to help wipe out these monsters in an attempt to avenge his family.

However, things soon prove more complex than they appear, with many secrets being revealed, betrayals and mysteries about the very nature of these creatures coming to light and changing the way the hero sees heroes and villains.

Attack on Titan is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

7. Yellowjackets

Playing with the absurd and well exploring elements of suspense, drama and a well-charged psychological horror, yellowjackets is one of Paramount+’s biggest hits. The story features a group of teenagers from a football team who had to take extreme measures to survive in the middle of the Canadian forests after their plane crashed in the region. And it is clear that this traumatic experience will leave deep marks on each of them.

So much so that the plot starts exactly 20 years after the accident and shows the reflexes that this wild life brought on their psychological, even more so when a mysterious figure appears and begins to blackmail them by threatening to reveal everything that happened while they were lost. Thus, from two timelines, we are presented with the truth and consequences of this accident.

yellowjackets is exclusive to Paramount+, and can also be accessed through Prime Video with a separate subscription.

6. Modern Family

It is even difficult to find an accurate description of what it is. Modern Family. The comedy adopts the fake documentary format — in the The Office — to tell the story of three families in suburban Los Angeles from situations that transition from the mundane to the outright absurd.

When dealing with topics such as cultural, social and even age differences in a very good-natured way, Modern Family It has become one of the most beloved shows by the public and critics alike. Not by chance, she is one of the biggest Emmy winners.

Modern Family is available on Star+.

5. This is Us

This Is Us tells the moving story of the Pearson family. This year, the series included the Covid-19 pandemic in the episode timeline, as the characters discovered more about themselves and their pasts, and we about their futures.

Despite looking like a big drama, it’s impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters, even more so when we start to recognize ourselves in some of them.

The sixth and final season has just arrived on Star+. The other five can also be seen on Prime Video.

4. Station Eleven

A post-apocalyptic series where the world tries to rebuild itself after a devastating flu ravages humanity is not the most welcoming premise to see during a pandemic that has entered its third year, but Station Eleven knows how to build this plot in order to take some of the weight of reality.

For this, she plays with the narrative and presents it in a non-linear way to tell the stories of the survivors of this disease while presenting this new world that emerges, with that hope that everything will be better from now on.

Station Eleven is exclusive to HBO Max.

3. Boba Fett’s Book

Star Wars is back in the series world with Boba Fett’s Book. The series is a direct derivative of The Mandalorian and focuses precisely on the saga’s most iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett, who took over the underworld of Tatooine and who will now have to deal with the consequences of taking power by force.

In addition to better developing one of the fans’ most beloved characters, Boba Fett’s Book It also features several cameos from heroes and villains hailing from the old Expanded Universe, making the series a great tribute to the franchise’s fan legacy.

Boba Fett’s Book is exclusive to Disney+.

2. Panic

The slasher horror is back on the rise and proof of that is that the series Panic was resurrected by the Brazilian — and, this time, hitchhiking at the premiere of the new film.

Inspired by the famous films that marked the 1990s, the new story begins after a murder brings to light the memory of Lakewood’s old crimes. With that, a new masked killer begins to leave his trail of deaths while raising doubt in the city: is the old serial killer acting again or has he just inspired a new killer to commit crimes with the same modus operandi?

And uncertainty is the perfect spice to create the tension necessary for a good Panic. The highlight here is how well he manages to tie the original films with the new story being told, modernizing several elements without giving up what made the franchise famous.

The two seasons of Panic are available on Netflix.

1. Peacemaker

DC followed the Marvel school and launched its first spin-off series from the films. Only that, instead of choosing one of his medallions, he went precisely for the crass humor of The Suicide Squad, bringing in Peacemaker a spin-off that extrapolates all the madness and weirdness that director John Cena presented in the film.

The series serves as a sequel to the long, showing how John Cena’s character survived the events on the island of Corto Maltese and being recruited once again by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a secret US government mission. The difference is that, this time, he won’t have any super-powerful allies by his side and he’ll still have to deal with some rifts from his own past.

Peacemaker is exclusive to HBO Max.

