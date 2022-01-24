The ‘fake banana’ that could be a solution to feed millions

  • Helen Briggs
  • science reporter

Banana next to a long, yellow fruit that is not a banana

Credit, RBG Kew

photo caption,

Banana (left) and ensete (right)

Researchers say the plant Ensete ventricosum, native to Ethiopia, can be a lifesaver in the face of climate change. Also called the “Ethiopia banana”, ensete is almost unknown outside the country, where it is used to make porridge and bread.

Growing this ‘fake banana’ – a close relative of the world’s most common banana species – has the potential to feed more than 100 million people in a world affected by global warming, says a study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Ensete is a staple food in Ethiopia, where around 20 million people depend on it for food, but it is not widely cultivated elsewhere. Research, however, suggests the plant can be grown over a much larger area in Africa because other wild species in the same family – which are not considered edible – grow as far south as South Africa.

“This is a culture that can play a very important role in food security and sustainable development,” said Wendawek Abebe of Hawassa University in Awasa, Ethiopia.

