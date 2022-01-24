The homily must awaken and not numb the soul, the Pope said at the Angelus

On the Sunday of the Word of God, Francis highlighted the importance of the “today” of God and addressed himself in a special way to preachers, who must present the Gospel without moralism and abstract concepts.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

The Angelus of this sunny and cold Sunday in Rome was marked by a proposal by Pope Francis: to read a small excerpt from the Gospel of Luke every day.

To the thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff commented on the Gospel of today’s Liturgy, when Jesus inaugurates his preaching.

Listen to the full report with the voice of Pope Francis

God’s “Today”

He goes to Nazareth, where he grew up, and participates in prayer in the synagogue, reading an excerpt from the book of the prophet Isaiah. And Jesus thus begins: “Today this passage of Scripture has been fulfilled”.

The Pope focused his reflection on the word today, that indicates all epochs and remains always valid. Isaiah’s prophecy dates back centuries, but Jesus “with the power of the Spirit” makes it current and, above all, brings it to completion.

The countrymen of Jesus were impressed by his words, they intuit that in him there is “something more”, which is the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

“Sometimes it happens that our preaching and our teachings remain generic, abstract, they do not touch people’s souls and lives. Why? Because you don’t have the strength of this today, the one that Jesus ‘fills with meaning’ with the power of the Spirit.”

The homilies: moments to wake up, not to fall asleep

Preaching runs this risk: “Too many homilies – I say this with respect, but with pain – are abstract and instead of awakening the soul, they put it to sleep”, the Pope noted, with the faithful who begin to look at the clock asking themselves: “When will this end?” Without the anointing of the Spirit, Francis added, one slips into moralism and abstract concepts; the Gospel is presented as distant, as if it were outside of time, far from reality.

“But a word that does not pulse the strength of today it is not worthy of Jesus and does not help people’s lives. Therefore, the one who preaches is the first to experience the today of Jesus, so that he can communicate it in the today of others.”

A proposal: the daily reading of the Gospel of Luke

On this Sunday of the Word of God, the Pope thanked to all the preachers and announcers of the Gospel, wishing you to live the today Of Jesus.

“Let us remember: the Word transforms any day into the today when God speaks to us”, Francis said, inviting us to read the Gospel daily, for in this way we discover that the words contained therein were made on purpose for us. And the Pope then made a proposal:

“On Sundays of this liturgical year, the Gospel of Luke, the Gospel of mercy, is proclaimed. Why not read it, even individually, a little bit every day? Let’s get acquainted with the Gospel, it will bring us the newness and the joy of God!”

It is also the Word that will guide the synodal journey that the Church has just undertaken, Francis said, emphasizing the word “discernment”. May Our Lady, he concluded, obtain for us the constancy to nourish us every day with the Gospel.

The unity through the intercession of Irenaeus

After the Angelus, the Pope cited the proclamation this week of St. Irenaeus of Lyon as Doctor of the Church, in the context of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

“The doctrine of this Holy Shepherd and Teacher is like a bridge between East and West: for this reason, we nominate him as Doctor of Unity, Doctor Unitatis. May the Lord grant us, through his intercession, to work together for the full unity of Christians.”