The market keeps an eye on the climate and the harvest in Brazil

The weather is still an important factor for the corn market. The losses recorded in crops in South America continue to support prices on the international market. For the domestic market, the analysis is that prices will remain firm until May this year.

Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the corn market next week. The tips are from the analyst Safras Consulting, Paulo Molinari.

– The foreign market continues to be supported by the conditions of the South American crop, with losses in Argentina despite the rains this week;

– Crisis between Ukraine and Russia sustains the wheat market and affects corn;

– Oil at US$ 85 maintains good demand for ethanol in the United States;

– US corn exports improve with risk of losses in Argentina;

– Discussions about the next planting in the US, with the possibility of reducing the area in corn, help to create an environment of support in prices;

– Argentine corn at US$ 270 FOB does not allow imports by Brazil;

– In the domestic market, the cost of importing corn for the first quarter is between R$ 104 and 107 at the port, excluding taxes, plus the cost of internalizing corn;

– There are no alternatives for supplying the South region, other than the search for plots further away from the region;

– Soybean harvest tends to increase freight and make logistics difficult in the coming weeks;

– Summer breaks surprise even the most pessimistic in the South;

– Exports are expected to close around 21 million tons in 2021 and carryover stocks at 3 million, the lowest since 2012;

– Corn prices in the domestic market should remain firm until May;

– Off-season planting starting in Mato Grosso, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraguay;

– Most regions need good rains in February for the off-season.