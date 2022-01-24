‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Find out which Season 2 costumes have already appeared in international editions | 2022

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil premieres this Sunday, 23! In addition to discovering who are the celebrities behind the masks, the public will have the chance to have fun and be moved by the new costumes that will win the show’s stage.

Among the new costumes confirmed for reality commanded by Ivete Sangalo, are: Pineapple, Baby, Butterfly, Boto, Chameleon, Crab, Coxinha, Dragon, Lampião and Maria Bonita, Biker, Peacock, Rosa, Robot and Ursa.

Many of these characters have already appeared with other looks in international versions of The Masked Singer, a franchise that aired in dozens of countries on five different continents. Meet some versions! 👇

Actor and comedian Tommy Chong wore a very tropical Pineapple costume in the first season of The Masked Singer USA. The artist was unmasked after singing the hit “I Will Survive”.

Beyoncé’s partner in the group Destiny’s Child, singer Michelle Williams wore the Butterfly costume in the American version of The Masked Singer. On stage at the attraction, she performed songs by artists such as Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato.

Another appearance of Butterfly in The Masked Singer franchise took place in the UK version of the show. Actress Patsy Palmer wore the costume only once, as she was the first eliminated from the first season of the attraction.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa (from the hit “See You Again”) took third place on the fifth season of the American version of The Masked Singer. Throughout its participation, Camaleão sang only songs from the hip hop universe.

Another music artist who wore the Chameleon costume was singer Justin Hawkins, lead singer of the band The Darkness. He participated in the inaugural season of the UK version of The Masked Singer and performed songs by artists such as Radiohead and Cyndi Lauper.

Singer Bobby Brown, famous in the American pop and R&B scene between the 1980s and 90s, was the Crab in the fifth season of The Masked Singer USA. The ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston was unmasked after singing “In the Air Tonight”, a hit by Phil Collins.

The aforementioned Wiz Khalifa ranked third in an American edition of The Masked Singer, but another rapper didn’t perform as well. Busta Rhymes, wearing the Dragon costume, was the first unmasked of the fourth season of the talent show In the USA.

In Brazil, we will have Rosa, but the American public has already met Flor. The exuberant costume was used by singer Patti LaBelle, famous for the success of the first version of the track “Lady Marmalade”.

Donny Osmond’s Peacock made a splash in the American version of The Masked Singer. The actor and singer took the silver medal in the second season of the attraction. In fact, he is experienced in reality shows and has already won an edition of the program Dancing with the Stars.

As with Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne was another rapper to be unmasked in his first appearance on the show. The artist left the show after singing “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

The Robot costume might not have helped Lil Wayne, but it was dressed as one that pop singer Cody Simpson won the first edition of The Masked Singer in Australia. The song that won him the title of champion was “The Edge of Glory”, by Lady Gaga.

