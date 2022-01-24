‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: follow the premiere of the second season | 2022

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil is on the air! And it was up to Ivete Sangalo, presenter of the attraction, the task of opening the works of this more than special premiere. With a beautiful costume, the singer was the first to take the stage this Sunday in a lively presentation. 💖
“What an enormous joy, my people, to step back on this very special stage! I arrived so euphoric! The heart is racing!”
Tatá Werneck is one of the judges for the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. — Photo: Globo/Maurício Fidalgo
To start the dynamic, Ivete also introduced the new member of the judging team. This season, Tatá Werneck joins Rodrigo Lombardi, Taís Araujo and Eduardo Sterblitch. 🌟
“I’m very happy, I’m a big fan. I emancipated my daughter to be here today. And I received through a dream who are three guests. The winner will be Felipe Dylon!”
And as a special guest of this premiere afternoon is Sorocaba! And look, the sertanejo already says that he has talent as a guesser. 🕵️♀️
“I am very happy to be here on this bench. I’m good at it, huh!”
Ivete Sangalo and Priscilla Alcantara The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The Masked Singer Brasil
To share the presentation with Ivete, the champion of the first season Priscilla Alcantara arrives with everything and promises to show the backstage of The Masked Singer Brasil to the public.
“How nice to be here with you! I’m a stalker, I’m good at it. I will keep an eye on everything that happens here behind the scenes.”
All presented, just need to start. But first, understand how the dynamics will be!
The participants were divided into 2 groups. This Sunday, the public will get to know the half, which will be performed in 3 fights.
At the end of the presentations, the audience votes for favorite and the judges choose the best between them. At the end of the program, a masked man will leave the competition and reveal your true identity.
✨ First match: Pineapple x Lampião and Maria Bonita
Pineapple performs at the premiere — Photo: Globo
- tip 1: “I am the queen of all fruits and now, I have arrived to sweeten The Masked Singer Brasil. I’m sweet, but I also know how to be sour when I need to be. To honor my crown, my place is at the top of the stage.”
- Music: ‘What does the baiana have’, by Carmen Miranda
- guesses: Amanda Costa (Sorocaba), Cida Marques (Eduardo Sterblitch), Totia Meirelles (Rodrigo Lombardi), Stella Miranda (Taís Araujo), Doctor Deolane (Tatá Werneck)
- tip 2: “I don’t sleep in the dark and I don’t go under the stairs. It’s my way”
- extra guess: Jurors cite Vanessa da Mata
- tip 3: One Flaw: Perfectionism
Lampião and Maria Bonita — Photo: Globo
- tip 1: “The first duo could not be just anyone, after all, we are marking our name in the history of the program. And making history is up to us. When I formed my band, this place was all weeds. Jurors, beware: we’ve come to steal your hearts! We are children of this ground. Or would it be from this stage?”
- Music: ‘I just want a baby’, Dominguinhos
- guesses: Xand Avião and Solange (Taís Araujo), Thaeme and Thiago (Sorocaba), Sandy and Junior (Tatá Werneck), Projota and Juliette (Rodrigo Lombardi), Gretchen and Daniel Boaventura (Eduardo Sterblitch)
- tip 2: “Our greatest asset, no one can steal. Our partnership and harmony”.
- tip 3: Most frequent place: Casa de Amigos (Lampião) and Restaurant (Maria Bonita)
- Extra tip: “No wonder people remember our names to this day. And we are prepared to make this duo stay with the crowd until the end.”
Voting closed! Lampião and Maria Bonita win with 59%. Pineapple gets 41%.
Pineapple, Ivete and Lampião and Maria Bonita — Photo: Globo
✨ Second fight: Butterfly x Biker
Butterfly — Photo: Globo
- tip 1: “Getting out of the cocoon was my destiny. From a small caterpillar to a large butterfly. I lived metamorphoses and ventured through different gardens. I met fairy godmothers along the way. I want to warm up my future and believe in my dreams. You can say that within the four seasons, I’m living my spring phase. You will feel my aura. The real butterfly effect at The Masked Singer Brasil”
- Music: ‘Butterfly’, Marisa Monte
- tip 2: “Like every butterfly, I always reinvent myself”.
- guesses: Aline Barros (Rodrigo Lombardi), Thaeme or Letícia Spiller (Tatá Werneck), Sandy (Sorocaba), Simoni or Aline Wirley (Taís Araujo)
- tip 3: Favorite flower: Lilies
Biker — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
- Tip 1: “I am the most extreme competitor. I represent all the motogirls and motoboys of this Brasilzão. These guys who don’t have bad weather and don’t stop working to help us. I’ve been walking down this road for a long time. Ever since I was a biker, I’ve snatched hearts and minds with every stop I made. Masks have to be smart! Because if I need action, I’ll leave everyone in the dust!”
- Music: ‘Born to be wild’, Steppenwolf
📌Ahhhhh, be sure to follow The Masked Singer Brasil on social media👇