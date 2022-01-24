‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: unusual notes from Tatá and exclusive video by Gretchen; see the great moments of the premiere | 2022

The Masked Singer Brasil was already good, but now it’s awesome! In the premiere episode of the new season, the reality show led by mainha Ivete Sangalo delivered everything. There were emotions, surprises and lots of laughter with the most beloved masked people in Brazil. Not to mention the team of judges, which now has none other than Tatá Werneck.

The revelation of the unmasked 🌹

Iconic! Yes or sure? Gretchen disguised it so well, no one even thought it was her behind Rosa’s costume! The moment of revelation was one of the highlights of the premiere and left the judges (and all of Brazil) with their mouths open. Take a look at this video of our Rosa right after being unmasked.

“What I enjoyed most was surprising people. I was able to be something I’ve never been. Even without seeing anything, I felt happy. It was a unique experience,” said Gretchen, backstage.

And this wonderful presentation that made everyone in love with Rosa? ✨

Tata’s comments 😂

As Ivete warned, the jurors were out of control and killed everyone laughing with more than unusual guesses. But Tatá Werneck surpassed all expectations! After saying that she emancipated her daughter to participate in the program, she still speculated about the return of the ex-couple Brumar, confused Pineapple with avocado and called Claudia Raia a scaffold. Finally, he also said that Lampião and Maria Bonita could not be Projota and Juliette because they “don’t get along”. 🥶

Eduardo Sterblitch and his choreographies have already become a classic of The Masked Singer Brasil! It wasn’t enough to be funny, amusing and an expert in puns on famous names, he also dances. It’s too much for one juror, isn’t it?

On top of everything, it still rocks make-up! 💖

