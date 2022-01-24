The Masked Singer: Pop singer leaks that is in season 2

“The Masked Singer” premieres this Sunday (23) and has already had the costumes of the 14 participants released. However, just like last year’s edition, in which the champion Priscilla Alcântara and the other masked competitors were leaked before the final, the first celebrity of the new season has already been confirmed.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, Negra Li is part of the group that competes in the second season of the program and will be evaluated by the renewed team of judges, as well as the group of presenters, except Ivete Sangalo, who remains in the program command.

The first song sung by the actress, pop singer and rapper was “Cheguei”, a hit by Ludmilla. After a four-year career hiatus, Negra Li intends to release a new album this year.

‘The Masked Singer’ new season costumes released

Globo has already released some information about the program before the premiere, including the controversial departure of former BBB Camilla de Lucas as a reporter. Among them, the details of the participants’ costumes, which will be judged by Taís Araújo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch, in addition to Tatá Werneck, replacing Simone.

THE pink is made of taffeta and glitter, the biker will wear a leather and vinyl outfit and pink hair, in addition to a motorcycle handlebars and headlight. Lamp and beautiful Maria are the first duo on the talent show to wear leather, suede and linen clothing.

chameleon, Crab, Peacock and Dragon are others in costumes. The marine animal will wear braces on its teeth, while the peacock will have lace clothes and the chameleon will live up to its name with glitter, embroidery, crystal and gemstones.

The Dragon’s look will mix glitter, velvet and sequins. The other costumes are: Drink, boto, Coxinha, Pineapple, Butterfly, Robot and bear. See photos in the gallery above!

Tatá Werneck joins the judging team of ‘The Masked Singer’

The program, which starts at 3:45 pm and goes until 5:30 pm, will have the great news of Tatá Werneck in the judging team. On Instagram, she evaluated the debut. “I’m very excited to work on a show that I loved watching so much! And I wouldn’t want it to be masked due to rhinitis”, said the actress, an open fan of the attraction.

Pricilla Alcântara will also appear on Sundays at “The Masked Singer” to interview the contestants, having been in their shoes in the recent past.

“Winning the first season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ had already been incredible and I could never have imagined an unfolding of this victory with the invitation to return to TV as a presenter. It was quite a surprise!”, said the singer.