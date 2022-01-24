‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will be embarrassed at her company’s party | come around

✨ To get your business out of the mud, Paula bet everything on a new product – Terrare-Paixão – and chose Neném (Vladimir Brichta) to be the poster boy for his brand.
Paula surprises Neném with her new product campaign
✨ Excited, at the cream launch party, Paula will share her expectations with her beloved.
“Terrare-Passion is my ticket back to the world of success, a world without debt, a world of happiness, peace and love!”
Carmem and Marcelo’s frame ☠️
☠️ What she doesn’t know is that your cream was sabotaged by Carmen, your biggest enemy.
Carmen fakes Paula’s cream
☠️ Paula can’t even imagine that Marcelo, the vice president of his company, is also involved in this sabotage.. What betrayed! 😟
Marcelo becomes Carmen’s guinea pig
The only person who could save the businesswoman is Flavia (Valentina Herzage), who discovered the frame.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is threatened by Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) after discovering sabotage in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe
But, unfortunately for Paula, Marcelo trapped the girl in a company room and prevented her from telling her boss the truth. Damn it! 😓
See me at the party 🤦♀️
Not knowing about the frame, Paula will distribute her cream among the guests of the launch party.
“Let’s go to the most awaited moment of the night! You will receive samples, you will be able to enjoy, first hand, Terrare-Paixão!”, the businesswoman will tell the guests.
Betina (Carol Garcia) and Jandira (Micheli Machado) apply cream from Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Guests will begin to apply the cream to the skin and will be bothered by the effect of the product. 😬
“Everyone is scratching, Paula!”, Neném will warn.
“What’s going on, Baby?”, Paula will answer, not knowing what to do.
And now? How will Paula get out of this trap? 😨
24 Jan
Monday
Baby and Paula think about Flávia. Marcelo tells Carmem that Flávia found out about the sabotage. Guilherme is hostile towards Rose. Teca insinuates herself to Neném. Paula is unable to talk to Flávia and decides to start the launch of her cream. Carmem sends Gabriel to look for his girlfriend on Terrare. Rose can’t remember the theme song for her relationship with Guilherme. Guests receive kits with adulterated creams. Gabriel arrives at Terrare, but is unable to get Flavia out of the room where she is being held.
