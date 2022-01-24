The mysterious ‘padlock’ used by kings and queens to prevent their letters from being read by unwanted people

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Anamorphosis “Mary, Queen of Scots, 1542-1587. Reigned 1542-1567”, by unknown author. Collection of the National Gallery of Scotland

Maria Stuart’s life was a frantic mix of romance and revenge. She was Queen of Scots and, briefly, of France, as well as aspiring to the throne of England.

Crowned Regent of Scots six days after her birth, she was betrothed to English Prince Edward, son of King Henry VIII, when she was just eight months old. The intention was to appease rivalries between England and Scotland, but the compromise was undone.

Committed again at the age of 6 to the French Dauphin (Crown Prince) Francis, to resume the traditional alliance between Scots and French, she married at 15, was Queen of France for a year and was widowed at 17 years of age.

She returned to rule her home country and in 1565 married her second cousin Henry Stuart, or Lord Darnley, in a troubled marriage that produced a son in 1566 – the future King Jacob 6th of Scotland and 1st of England – and culminated in the murder of her husband in 1567.

Three months later, Maria Stuart married the main suspect in the crime, the Earl of Bothwell.

She was later arrested in Scotland, had to abdicate and fled to England, seeking refuge and support from her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. But as the next heir in the line of succession to the English throne, Mary Stuart was a threat to the Queen and ended up confined to several castles for 19 years.

Maria Stuart was suspected of participating in a series of Catholic plots against Elizabeth’s life in the 1570s and 1580s. Evidence was found in some of her private letters to accuse her of treason in 1586, for being involved in a plot. who envisaged freeing her with the support of a foreign invasion and killing the English queen.

She was sentenced to death and, after much hesitation, Elizabeth finally signed the sentence. On February 8, 1587, Maria Stuart wrote in her cell a farewell letter addressed to the King of France, Henry III.

photo caption, The last letter from Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots. (Credit: King’s College London/National Library of Scotland)

“Brother royal, after having – by God’s will and my sins, I believe – cast myself into the power of my cousin the Queen, I was finally put to death for her and her legacy. Tonight after dinner I was informed of my sentence. I will be executed as a criminal at eight in the morning.”

Apparently calm, despite the imminence of her death, she goes on to reaffirm her Catholic faith and her conviction that the English Crown was rightfully hers. In addition, Maria Stuart establishes instructions so that, after her execution, the salary due to her servants is paid. Six hours later, Maria Stuart was beheaded.

All this was already known. Interestingly, what until now no one had quite understood was how this letter had been sealed.

Does it look weird?

Apparently, the method of closing this letter was unknown.

But let’s think a little. If we had written a letter before 1830 – when the modern envelope was adopted – what would we have done when we finished writing it? We would probably have folded and sealed the letter with wax and a seal, as we see in the movies.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Wax sealing was a common method of preventing unauthorized persons from reading the contents of letters, before the invention of the envelope.

What if we didn’t want anyone other than the recipient to read the letter, and for us to know if any unauthorized person tried to read it?

For this, a security system has been used for centuries – a kind of physical encryption – to protect the contents of the letters from prying eyes. It was a delicate folding process to close the cards, ensuring that any manipulation was immediately noticed by the recipient.

This method was as important for letter communication as computer coding was for electronic mail—and immensely complicated.

He is known in English as letterlocking, a term coined by Jana Dambrogio of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Conservation Laboratory in the United States. In Portuguese, it would be something like “travacarta”, in response to Dambrogio’s request to keep the term to a single word.

Dambrogio came up with this name after researching the strange grooves and torn corners seen on letters dating to the 15th and 16th centuries, when working at the Vatican’s Secret Archives in 2000. She noticed that the letters had been ingeniously folded and fully sealed, with the insertion of a recessed part of the paper into a groove, gluing it with wax.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, It was in the Vatican’s Secret Archives that researcher Jana Dambrogio began studying letter closing methods adopted in the 15th and 16th centuries.

The practice dates back to the 13th century – at least in Western history – and there are many different fold sealing techniques that have emerged over the centuries. Queen Elizabeth I, Machiavelli, Galileo Galilei and Marie Antoinette are some of the people who used these techniques to protect the privacy of their correspondence.

All this and much more was discovered by the researcher who, together with several other specialists in different fields, dedicated herself to delving into the subject, studying more than 250,000 letters from around 20 countries, written over a period of 650 years old. This study helped to understand how the different strategies for sealing correspondence worked.

The first paper on this work was published on March 2, 2021 in the journal Nature Communications. With the knowledge acquired about letterlocking, Dambrogio and Amanda Ghassaei of Adobe’s Creative Intelligence Lab developed a computer algorithm for three-dimensional X-rays.

In this way, they were able to unfold and virtually read letters from the Brienne Collection, sent from all over Europe to The Hague, Holland, between 1680 and 1706, without ever having been opened.

Credit, UNLOCKING HISTORY RESEARCH GROUP Archive photo caption, Computer generated unfolding sequence used to read the contents of sealed letters from 17th century Europe without physically opening them. The Letter is from the Brienne Collection, from the Museum of Image and Sound in The Hague, Netherlands.

Now, researchers in a group called Unlocking History have discovered an extraordinary technique.

The spiral padlock

“One of the most spectacular examples of a spiral padlock is the last letter from Maria [Stuart]”, according to nine experts from King’s College London, MIT and the University of Glasgow, Scotland, in an article published in the Electronic British Library Journal.

“The content of the letter is powerful and moving: written on the eve of his execution, it serves not only as a letter – a document intended to be sent and read by someone far away – but also as his last will and testament, as well as an attempt to to be declared a martyr,” according to the article. “Sometimes it is said that writing the letter was Mary’s last act; in fact, after writing, the letter had to be folded and sealed.”

Indeed, after writing her last message, the queen folded, cut and sewed the paper as the time of her death approached. And, as skillful as she was, the spiral padlock used must have taken her time, as it requires more than 30 steps to make. Here are some of those steps:

Credit, UNLOCKING HISTORY RESEARCH GROUP photo caption, Some of the necessary steps for the elaboration of the spiral padlock used by Maria Stuart in her last letter

It can be seen that a piece of paper was cut so that the edge of the letter was pointed; and, after bending it, a slit was made where this point was inserted. This piece of paper essentially became the needle and thread used to continue the embroidery until the spiral padlock was completed.

The result, in addition to being safe, was very elegant.

Credit, UNLOCKING HISTORY RESEARCH GROUP photo caption, Reconstruction of a closed letter with the spiral padlock

For added security, a wax seal was added.

According to the researchers, it is “a very complex technique that required time, patience and a lot of skill: a false move and its blocking mechanism could break, requiring starting the card again”.

“The mechanics of this padlock forces the person who opens the letter to break it to gain access to the content”, the experts explain. And, when breaking it, as “the lock breaks in several places, it is impossible to reassemble it in such a way as to allow the passage [da ponta] again through the slots”.

That is, the recipient would know if their correspondence had been tampered with.

“Humans have always tried to ensure the security of messages sent to each other – and throughout history we have created enormous innovations,” study co-author Daniel Starza Smith, from King’s College of London.

According to Smith, “the way cards are folded can provide information about tastes, fashions and social codes at different times in history. The more we learn about letterlocking, we will better understand the ‘language’ that the documents convey to us and we will learn more from them.”

In an article for the MIT Technology Review, Dambrogio points out that this project has been developed “throughout a period of intense public debate about global communication systems, the role of state interception and the nature of privacy”.

The infinite ways to reduce the size of a rectangular sheet of paper used by people from different countries, periods, cultures and lifestyles “demonstrate that these questions have been important to people for hundreds of years and allow us to study what they did to respect”.

THE letterlocking is the link between “ancient world physical communications security techniques and modern digital cryptography,” according to the article published in the Electronic British Library Journal.