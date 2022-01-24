The new attempt at privatization of Health

Cebes, the Brazilian Center for Health Studies, publishes a text about Open Heath and how this initiative, with Minister Marcelo Queiroga, can privatize and harm the sector.

New attempt to privatize Health

Marcelo Queiroga’s new endeavor seeks to favor health plans and empty the SUS. Sensitive data of citizens can be handed over to operators. Proposal is illegal and widens inequalities, say researchers. Text by Gabriela Leite originally published on the website Other Health.

The news startled those fighting for universal and free public health. Yesterday morning, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, in an interview with Valor, stated that he plans to create, via a Provisional Measure, open health, a database that contains all the medical information of Brazilian citizens, to “increase competition in the health care market”. health insurance”. With open data, companies could offer cheaper plans to those customers who “use less”. The minister admits that the intention, with the MP, is to make users migrate from the SUS, “overburdened”, to private health.

For Lígia Bahia, a doctor and researcher, “This idea is contraband, it assumes that the health area is similar to the banking sector. An absurd transposition”. In fact, Queiroga says that the proposal came up in a conversation with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto: “Why don’t we use a platform like ‘open banking’ to facilitate portability?”, fantasized the minister, “Then imagine on a platform like this, where you put your CPF, then your plan appears and several other plans fit your profile and you press on top [na tela do celular] and change”.

Commercialization of customized plans

“The idea would be for sellers to obtain data on the health and illness of customers, in order to ‘customize’ products. Selling cheaper for healthy people and very expensive for people with health problems”, summarizes Lígia. This distortion also violates important articles of the General Data Protection Law, which defines that health plan operators cannot make “risk selection” in health care – or stipulate their values ​​based on them. Furthermore, permission to use data can only be for the benefit of the user. This analysis is exposed in the position letter of the Research and Documentation Group on Entrepreneurship in Health, at UFRJ, coordinated by Lígia, together with the Study Group on Health Plans, at USP, led by Mário Scheffer.

“The commercialization of ‘customized’ plans is not allowed”, explains Lígia, “but what Minister Queiroga proposes is to facilitate the way to change the legislation through this game of pushing facts”. And there is yet another factor of great concern. A government that has already given abundant evidence that it is not concerned with the preservation of citizens’ personal data will deliver, into the hands of large companies, sensitive health information from tens of millions of SUS users. “Health data must be collected and processed by public institutions”, warns Lígia. And such a proposal is not up to the Executive Branch, recalls the letter from the researchers from USP and UFRJ: “The eventual edition of a Provisional Measure, mentioned by the minister, will be immediately challenged before the Federal Supreme Court (STF)”.

