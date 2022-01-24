The Rings of Power’ gets teaser

Success all over the world, ‘Lord of the Rings’ will have a series produced by Amazon and finally won its first teaser. Through social networks and YouTube, a brief (but thought-provoking) video was released with the full title of the new production, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

Enjoy and also check out the video with English narration:

In 2017, the company signed a contract to adapt JRR Tolkien’s story for television, with this, it was agreed that the company can portray stories from the ‘Second Age of Middle-earth’. This includes moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power itself.

The series is set to premiere on September 2, 2022. So much so that Amazon has released a behind-the-scenes video that shows a team forging the lyrics used in the teaser. Look:

On the other hand, Amazon has not yet announced what the story will be told in the new production, only revealing that it will be “set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new plots preceding The Fellowship of the Ring, by JRR Tolkien.”

