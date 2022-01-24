Three lab monkeys that escaped in the US were found and euthanized – World

Three of the lab monkeys found after they escaped the truck carrying them due to a traffic accident in the northeastern United States were sacrificed this Saturday (22), as announced by local authorities.

The truck carrying 100 monkeys to a laboratory crashed near Danville, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon, as it was on its way to a laboratory in Florida.

Police tweeted that some animals “fled from the crash site into the surrounding area”, asking people not to approach them. In the evening, it reported that all the animals were found, but local media reported that three of them were euthanized. Authorities did not explain why the animals were killed.

On Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police released an image of a primate perched in a tree alongside Route 54 during the chilly night.

shots fired

A reporter said police surrounded the monkey before shots were fired from an unidentified weapon.

Cynomolgus monkeys, also known as long-tailed monkeys, can cost up to $10,000 each and have been in high demand for coronavirus vaccine research, according to the report. New York Times. They can live up to 30 years in captivity.