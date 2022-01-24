Tiago Abravanel wants to destroy the reality show

How cute, huh? Tiago Abravanel seems to be determined to destroy BBB 22 from the inside with a good revolution. Since the program began, the actor and presenter has been dissatisfied with the idea of ​​fighting between the participants, but last night things got out of hand.

If you watched the program on Sunday night (23), you saw that Naiara Azevedo practically asked to leave the BBB. She, who is on the wall with Natália and Luciano, begged the audience to let the opponents in the game. When Tadeu Schmidt said goodbye, the singer made a long speech to her colleagues in confinement and hinted that she would give up at that moment. After a few requests, he seems to have changed his mind.

This whole situation messed with the house. Nobody wanted to let Naiara give up before next Tuesday (25th), when one of the walled-in will be eliminated. In the view of the participants, the singer’s departure would harm Natália and Luciano.

To convince her friend to stay, Tiago Abravanel took action and promised her worlds and funds. In this endeavor, the grandson of Sílvio Santos went further and even suggested a boycott of the game of discord scheduled for this Monday (24). Acting as a revolutionary love leader, he spread words of peace and tranquility around the house, which could put BBB 22 at risk.

Tiago also suggested that the theme of this issue might be self-acceptance and that the audience may not want participants to point fingers at each other. He wants to re-signify the BBB because he is unhappy with the idea of ​​conflicting with someone. The thing is, people don’t want that. A house in peace and harmony means a boring program to follow.

The problem is that Tiago is charismatic, articulate and a great friend, which makes him popular around the house. Eliezer has already converted and is spreading messages of love and acceptance to the four corners. Maria also seems seduced. And Bárbara even said “What a flop, but let it be love”.

This can be very dangerous for the direction of the program and, if something doesn’t happen, this edition can turn into a spiritual retreat. If he maintains this stance, Tiago Abravanel needs to be eliminated as soon as possible. He’s too good a person to be on the BBB.