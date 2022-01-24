Tiago’s striptease leaves Patricia and Rebeca open-mouthed · TV News

At the first BBB 22 party, Tiago Abravanel showed what he came for. The actor and presenter was one of the most excited and went up on a mini-stage to do striptease to the sound of Alok, the first artist invited to play at the party. This Sunday (23), Patricia Abravanel published a photo with her sister, Rebeca, gaping at her nephew’s performance on Globo’s reality show.

“Me and Rebeca watching Tiago Stripping at BBB!”, wrote Patricia. In the picture, she is with her sister and the two are surprised by Tiago’s attitude. Netizens also enjoyed the performance of Silvio Santos’ grandson “Tiago shines a lot”, said a microblog user identified as Andressa. “Tiago Abravanel doing striptease, I loved it”, confessed another.

The first BBB 22 party took place this Saturday night (22) into the early hours of this Sunday (23). Natália Deodato gave Maria a peck, and the two kissed Rodrigo Mussi. In another corner of the party, Jessilane Alves and Naiara Azevedo burst into tears. Slovenia Marques, for the second time, referred to Linn da Quebrada by the male pronoun and irritated the singer.

Right at the beginning of the brothers’ fraternization, Slovenia created an atmosphere with Linn. While talking to the famous, the paraibana shot: “Not here, friend”. Soon after, she tried to correct the word. “Friend! Fuck! It was unintentional”, completed the confined. Upset with the situation, Linn warned her colleague about the mistake: “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”.

On the track, Rodrigo asked for a peck between Maria and Natalia. The two accepted and kissed quickly. Pedro Scooby played cupid and tried to unite Jade Picon and Paulo André.

The surfer approached Bárbara Heck and Leo Picon’s sister. “I would like this couple more here”, said the brother pointing to the famous and Paulo André. “I like it a lot”, reacted the member of the Pipoca team.

Jade, however, did not reveal if she would accept to stay with the athlete. “Oh, people, you are trying to get in trouble for my life”, replied João Guilherme’s ex. “He’s all handsome, and you’re all handsome,” Scooby insisted.

While other inmates enjoyed the party, Jessilane burst into tears and was comforted by Linn. “You know what I love? Seeing you happy,” said the actress.

“But I’m crying with happiness, because I wanted to be here and I am”, replied the teacher.

Naiara also got emotional when talking to Laís Caldas. The doctor sought out the countryman to talk about the relationship between the two and highlighted that she had not had a good impression of her confinement colleague. However, the member of the group Pipoca highlighted that she does not have the same opinion as before.

On the track, Rodrigo, Maria and Natalia shared a triple kiss. Next, Natalia tried to kiss Rodrigo with the tongue, but was rejected. Minutes later, the sister appeared crying. After kissing the two confinement colleagues, Rodrigo threatened to leave the Globo reality show. “I want to get out of this program. I may have hurt someone,” said the commercial manager to Laís.

