Top 5 Things to Watch in the Markets This Week By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Noreen Burke and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com — This is set to be an important week for the markets, with the meeting and an avalanche of results from major corporations. The Fed chairman, , is expected to signal that the central bank is on course to make its first rate hike since March 2018 in a bid to combat the escalation. Tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will release their results, with investors eyeing earnings for collateral after the string of last week’s sales, although initially market volatility is expected to continue, at least for now. There is also the data on the US in the fourth quarter, while the economic data for the UK and the euro zone will demonstrate the impact of the omnitron variant. In Brazil, focus on unemployment data and preview of the country’s official inflation.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com’s Complete Economic Calendar

1. Fed to signal interest rate hike in March

Investors are keeping an eye on the Fed for more clarity on future interest rate directions after last week’s data showed US inflation is inching closer to its highest levels in nearly forty years.

Jerome Powell is expected to indicate that the Fed will end its bond-buying stimulus program on schedule during its March meeting, raising interest rates by 0.25 from current near-zero levels. at the same meeting.

With markets already pricing in around four rate hikes this year, investors will also be focused on what the Fed says about its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

Markets are currently expecting the Fed to start cutting the balance sheet later in the year as a way to tighten monetary policy. The report from the Fed’s December meeting indicated that policymakers had long discussions about reducing holdings.

Any indication that the balance sheet may shrink faster than before could prolong the sale of Treasurys and tech stocks.

2. Flood of results

Tech giants like Microsoft, Apple and Tesla are among the big-name companies to release their results in a busy week of earnings, as investors try to separate the success stories of the pandemic from companies from robust fundamentals.

FAANG darling Netflix (NASDAQ:) (SA:) tumbled more than 20% on Friday, impacting ea after projecting first-quarter new subscriber growth to be less than half of analyst forecasts.

Microsoft, which announces its results on Tuesday, is expected to post more than $50 billion for the first time, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Tesla and Apple, which make their disclosures on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, are expected to post record profits, according to FactSet.

In addition to the technology sector, there are a number of other large companies that are announcing their results, including 3M Company (NYSE:) (SA:), General Electric Company (NYSE:), IBM (NYSE:) (SA:), Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Caterpillar (NYSE:) (SA:) and American Express Company (NYSE:) (SA:). Boeing (NYSE:) (SA:), Mastercard (NYSE:) (SA:), Visa Steel Ltd (NS:) (SA:), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:)(SA:), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) (SA:) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:) (SA:) are also expected to disclose their earnings.

FOLLOW: Stock quotes in real time

3. Market turmoil

Markets are expected to remain turbulent next week, with investors focused on the Fed and results.

In a continuation of the string of sell-offs in tech stocks that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction zone, Wall Street’s major indexes closed sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with strong shares of tech companies, recorded their biggest weekly percentage drops since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Tech companies have largely benefited from the pandemic and have seen their shares soar in the past two years.

But tech and growth stocks have been hit hard since early 2022 by rapidly rising Treasury yields, on the back of expectations that the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation in high.

Higher fees can hurt tech companies with valuations high, based on the prospect of future earnings.

4. US, Eurozone and UK economic data

On Thursday, the US is due to release preliminary data on fourth-quarter gross domestic product, with economists expecting annualized growth of 5.2%. Expectations have been reduced in recent weeks, due to the impact of the rise in coronavirus cases, motivated by the ômicron variant, on economic activity.

The economic calendar also includes December data on personal income and expenditures. Economists expect personal spending to fall sharply, given the already sharp decline in retail sales last month.

There’s even the weekly sales report, which jumped to the highest level in three months last week.

Some economists are concerned that the rise in jobless claims, along with the sharp drop in jobless claims in December, could be an indication that the economy is running out of steam, although this is unlikely to stop the Fed from raising interest rates by March.

Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, is due to release fourth-quarter GDP data on Friday, along with France and Spain. The numbers will demonstrate the impacts of the Omicron variant on the economic recovery, on the eve of the block data in the following week.

The euro zone is due to release data on Monday, which will indicate how economic activity has performed this month.

The UK will also release data on Monday, and while service sector activity declined markedly in December amid the wave of the omni, other data since then has indicated that economic activity has started to recover. . The data is expected to show a slight advance from December onwards and, for now, the Bank of England appears to still be on track for another February high.

5. Inflation and employment data in Brazil

The week begins with the release of this Monday (24), with market forecasts about , and . The information will be released at 8:25 am (Brasília time).

On Tuesday, Fundação Getulio Vargas publishes it at 8 am.

On Wednesday at 9 am, data from , preview of the official inflation indicator in the country. In December, it reached 0.78%, 0.39 percentage points below the November rate. In 12 months, it is at 10.42%. The projection is that the next data reflects a continued deceleration of inflation, with 0.43% in the month, reaching 10.04% per year.

On Thursday, it is the turn of the National Monetary Council meeting, which also starts at 9 am. On Friday, the highlight was the release of January at 8 am and 9 am, today at 12.1%.

— Reuters contributed to this article