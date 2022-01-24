Total locked price and value at Metis rises 99,800% as Tier 2 race heats up

Attracting liquidity has become a fact in the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. Projects constantly struggle to attract funds from investors, offering attractive yields to cryptocurrency holders willing to take risks and lock in their assets, and the protocols use these funds to develop their products and attract the attention of larger investors.

One protocol that has been gaining traction in the locked total value (TVL) race is MetisDAO, a layer two rollup platform designed to fully support the migration of applications and businesses from Web2 to Web3.

Top 10 TVL earners last month. Source: CCK Ventures

Along with TVL’s growth in its protocol, the METIS token has also received a boost, with data from the Cointelegraph Markets Pro and CoinGecko showing that the price of METIS has risen from $49.83 on December 14th to a new maximum total value of $323.54 on January 16th.

METIS/USD 3-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for the growing TVL in the Metis protocol include the launch of multiple DeFi protocols on the network, additional support for METIS-based trading pairs in cross-chain protocols, and the network’s ability to offer Ethereum users lower transaction costs and times. faster processing.

Several DeFi protocols are released on Metis

The biggest increase in value at Metis comes from the launch of several new DeFi protocols that are exclusively on the Metis network. These include NetSwap, Agora and Tethys Finance.

The top three protocols in METIS by total value locked. Source: Defi Llama

Together, these three protocols account for $325.24 million of the $353.36 million in value currently locked in Metis.

The partnership between METIS and Agora was only revealed on the 19th of January, meaning it took just two days for the current TVL to be achieved. This suggests that the overall TVL on the Metis chain will soon be higher.

NetSwap is Metis’ oldest protocol, having just launched on December 6, 2021, currently offers APRs for liquidity providers (LP) ranging from 56% for WETH/m.USDT to 1,034% for BNB/NETT liquidity providers.

NetSwap reached a total transaction volume of $1 billion as of January 19, which represents $2.5 million in transaction fees that were rewarded to liquidity providers.

Cross chain bridge support

A second reason for the growing value hosted on the Metis network includes the added support of multiple cross-chain bridges that provide greater exposure to the Metis ecosystem.

Beefy Finance is one of the major protocols that has added support for Metis-based tokens, including METIS, NETT, and Metis-based versions of Tether ( USDT ), USD Coin ( USDC ) and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH).

Welcome @MetisDAO to the Beefy family! https://t.co/A5bk5ZNAaE is building a hub for the Web3 economy: Layer 2 scaling #Ethereum with fast and cheap transactions. #Metis is live on Beefy with 11 vaults @netswapofficial . Check Metis Vaults at https://t.co/pJcEr4tgoG pic.twitter.com/MEu61vCYB1 — Beefy Finance (@beefyfinance) January 16, 2022

Since the announcement of the partnership on January 16, the Metis network’s TVL on Beefy Finance has reached $24.56 million.

Other cross-chain platforms that have added support for Metis include Pickle Finance, Poly Network, Celer Network’s cBridge, BoringDAO, Relay Chain, and Multichain.

Blockchain Evaluation: How to evaluate different chains?

Metis becomes cross-chain

The third factor that attracts value to the Metis ecosystem is the low-rate and high-throughput features of the network that help Ethereum users save time and money.

Metis’ overall goal is to offer transactions that settle in less than a second and cost less than $1 in fees. According to the project’s white paper, this will be achieved using the theoretically infinite scalability of the Metis Andromeda network.

These features have led to the rapid growth of the Metis ecosystem as a whole, which is now support various DeFi protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) projects.

More recently, Metis has partnered with Curate, a cross-chain NFT marketplace that will enable gas-free transactions.

New partner: @curateproject ! Curate is a cross-chain NFT marketplace that allows anyone to mint and buy/sell NFTs completely GASLESS(!), including import/export of ETH/SOL/ALGO/BSC NFTs! Curate will be deployed on the network $METIS Andromeda in late January https://t.co/sbX71ooYGc to begin! pic.twitter.com/ONGHiCJM6M — Metis (@MetisDAO) January 13, 2022

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should carry out your own research when making a decision.

