Tourist arrested and fined after giving Nazi salute in concentration camp

A 29-year-old Dutch tourist was arrested on Sunday for giving a Nazi salute outside the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.

According to Bartosz Izdebski, head of the press office at the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, the tourist asked her husband to take a picture of her in front of the gate with the inscription “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work makes you free).

Museum guards called the police when they noticed her giving the Nazi salute. According to local media, the woman’s 30-year-old husband was also detained. The two were taken to a police station in the city of Oswiecim for questioning and the woman was fined.

The tourist told authorities her gesture was “a stupid joke”, which she said she regretted. In Poland, publicly supporting any symbols or gestures of the Nazi regime can lead to up to two years in prison.

The Memorial Security detained a 29 y/o Dutch woman today while making the Nazi salute at the gate of the former Auschwitz I camp. Police was called. The woman accepted the fine imposed by the prosecutor. She explained her behavior as a ‘stupid joke’. https://t.co/UF6bk3QTdK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 23, 2022

