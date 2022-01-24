Tourist arrested and fined after giving Nazi salute in concentration camp | World

A Dutch tourist has been detained in Poland for giving a Nazi salute at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, according to local police.

The 29-year-old woman made the gesture in front of the gate with the words Arbeit Macht Frei (“Work Makes You Free”).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The tourist, who was not identified, was later accused of engaging in Nazi propaganda. Prosecutors issued a fine, which she agreed to pay.

The woman said the act was a joke in bad taste, according to the PAP news agency.

She was posing for a photo taken by her husband at the time.

This is not the first time foreigners have been arrested for promoting Nazi propaganda in Poland. — a charge that can carry up to two years in prison.

In 2013, two Turkish students were sentenced to six months in prison and fined for a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz.

Nazi Germany built the death camp in the southern Polish city of Oswiecim after invading and occupying the country at the start of World War II in 1939.

In just over four and a half years, Nazi Germany systematically murdered at least 1.1 million people in Auschwitz.. Nearly 1 million were Jews.

2 of 2 Nazi Germany murdered at least 1.1 million people in Auschwitz — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Nazi Germany murdered at least 1.1 million people in Auschwitz – Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Deportees to the camp were gassed, starved, worked to death and subjected to medical experiments.

At least 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust — the Nazi campaign to eradicate Europe’s Jewish population. Auschwitz was at the center of this genocide.

Soviet troops liberated the camp in early 1945.