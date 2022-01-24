Tourist arrested and fined after giving Nazi salute in concentration camp

Abhishek Pratap

People in front of Auschwitz gate

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The 29-year-old woman made the gesture in front of the gate with the words Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free).

A Dutch tourist has been detained in Poland for giving a Nazi salute at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, according to local police.

The tourist, who was not identified, was later accused of engaging in Nazi propaganda. Prosecutors issued a fine, which she agreed to pay.

The woman said the act was a joke in bad taste, according to the PAP news agency.

