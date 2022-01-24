Treasury Direct: interest rates on long-term public bonds advance with upward revision of IPCA in 2022 and IPC-S

Despite the market having raised the projection for inflation in 2022, from 5.09% to 5.15% this year, according to the latest Focus Bulletin, only long-term government bonds were up this Monday (24). While the short-term ones operated in a slight decline.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the Focus projection represents yet another statistical noise. He points out that the IPC-S (Consumer Price Index – Weekly) data, which rose 0.44% in the third quadrissemana of January, tend to reduce the inflation factor in bonds.

In addition to the Focus and the IPC-S, Borsoi highlights three factors that should influence the movement of public bonds this week: the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, on Wednesday (26), may make investors more cautious with the markets emerging markets and reduce their positions in riskier assets, such as medium and long-term interest rates.

The second factor is the rise in oil, with the commodity advancing due to tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, it is possible to have contamination in the yield curve.

Borsoi also cites the 2022 budget, sanctioned this Monday by Bolsonaro, which maintained controversial spending such as the readjustment of civil servants. “This can lead to other categories of civil servants demanding readjustments as well, increasing the risk of new spending”, he argues.

Within the Direct Treasury, long-term fixed-rate papers showed the greatest gains between rates, as is the case of the 2031 Fixed-rate Treasury, with half-yearly interest, which offered a return of 11.56%, higher than the 11.48% delivered on Friday thursday (21).

On the other hand, the short-term Fixed-rate Treasury, maturing in 2024, had a lower return of 11.38% this Monday (24th) compared to the 11.43% return last week.

In inflation-linked bonds, only two bonds showed variation. In the first update, at 9:22 am, the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 delivered a real return of 5.23%, lower than Friday’s return of 5.28%.

While the IPCA+ 2040 Treasury, with semi-annual interest, showed a slight positive variation, offering a return of 5.65% compared to the 5.64% real return of the previous week.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Monday morning (24):

Focus

The financial market raised, for the second consecutive week, its forecasts for inflation this year, from 5.09% to 5.15%. The data are included in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank on Monday morning (24).

For 2023, estimates point to a 3.40% rise in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), unchanged from the previous week.

Amid higher expectations for inflation, economists consulted by the monetary authority see a Selic rate of 11.75% per year in December, but falling to 8% per year at the end of 2023, also unchanged from the last survey.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, Focus maintained its bet on a slight expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, of 0.29%, while for 2023, estimates were reduced, from growth of 1.75% to 1 .69%.

Fed meeting

This week is marked by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, with the expectation of maintaining basic interest rates, but with the signal of the first rate increase for the March meeting.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the chance that the Fed will signal that it may make more than four rate hikes in 2022 could affect medium and long-term rates because the Fed’s actions would generate upward pressure on US rates. “If American interest rates rise, Brazilian interest rates tend to follow”, he points out.

About the impact on medium and long-term interest, he explains that it is related to the risk that the investor is running. “The longer the term of the fixed income security being operated, the greater the risk of the position”, he reinforces.

Budget

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2022 Annual Budget Law, which stipulates a R$1.7 billion readjustment for civil servants, in addition to maintaining the R$4.9 billion for the electoral fund, as approved by Congress at the end of the year. from December.

The law stipulates an adjustment of R$ 1.7 billion for public servants, but does not specify to which categories the resources will be allocated. Previously, the increase was planned for federal police, federal highway police and security agents from the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), which has been driving the mobilization of civil servants from other categories for readjustments, especially tax inspectors and Central Bank employees.

According to a report published on Sunday by the newspaper Valor Econômico, aides to the president suggested that he keep the budget in the budget, but leave open which categories will be covered. The idea is to determine this point when the pressure drops.

The amount foreseen for the electoral fund in the 2022 Budget was maintained at R$ 4.9 billion.

