UAE F-16s intercept missiles over Abu Dhabi – Prisma

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles over its capital Abu Dhabi early on Monday, state media agency WAM reported.

“The Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles aimed at the United Arab Emirates, which were fired by the Houthi terrorist militia,” the agency said.

The ministry confirmed that there were no casualties in the attack and that “fragments of the ballistic missiles fell in different areas” around Abu Dhabi.

On Twitter, the agency released a video of the action. “Joint Operations Command MOD announces that at 04:10 am Yemen time, an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher at Al Jawf, immediately after the equipment launched two missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defense systems. Video attached.”

Equity markets in the oil-rich region tumbled after the news, with Dubai’s main stock index, the Dubai General Financial Market Index, down more than 2%. The index’s six most valuable stocks tumbled, with real estate giant Emaar leading losses of more than 3.5%.

According to CNBC, the US State Department issued a security alert shortly after the attempted attack, warning Americans in the area to take precautionary measures.

“There were reports of a possible missile attack and missile defense activities in Abu Dhabi this morning. The Embassy reminds all US citizens in the UAE to maintain a high level of security awareness,” the alert read.

The response was quick. The UAE’s Ministry of Defense released a video on its official Twitter account showing the destruction of what it said was a ballistic missile launcher in northwest Yemen by an F-16 fighter jet.

A Houthi military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on the Houthi television channel Al Masirah, saying the group had attacked the UAE with drones and ballistic missiles. The UAE would continue to be a target, he warned, “as long as the attacks on the Yemeni people continue”.

“We advise foreign companies and investors to leave the Emirates!” said the spokesperson, Yehia Sarei, according to an Associated Press translation. “This has become an unsafe country!”

unprecedented attacks

The targeted missile launch comes just a week after a deadly attack claimed by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi that used what UAE officials say are drones and missiles. The attacks hit a fuel storage facility owned by the state oil company ADNOC and a construction site near Abu Dhabi’s international airport, killing three people.

“Houthi militia in Yemen claimed responsibility for the January 17 attack on Abu Dhabi and declared their intention to attack neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, using missiles and unmanned aerial systems (drones),” the Department’s warning said. of state.

The January 17 and 24 attacks are unprecedented in their intensity and scope, analysts say, and are the first attacks claimed by the Houthis officially confirmed to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates.

Long seen as a rare example of stability in a turbulent region, the UAE is a logistics and trade hub and the third-largest oil-producing member of OPEC. ADNOC – the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company – controls oil operations in Abu Dhabi, home to the vast majority of the state’s crude oil. The United Arab Emirates is the seventh largest oil producer in the world, pumping just over 4 million barrels a day.

Rising risks will further heighten concerns about oil markets, said Ed Bell, senior director of market economics at Dubai-based Emirates bank NBD.

“The geopolitical risks in recent weeks in Eastern Europe and the Middle East in general will heighten anxiety about the security of energy supplies at a time when many economies are already facing high energy costs,” he told CNBC.

“While there has been no material disruption to physical supply, markets are likely to add a political risk premium to oil prices in the near term, helping to keep prices high.”

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $87.59 a barrel on Monday at 2:30 pm local time, down 0.3%. The commodity has been rising steadily in recent months and is up 13% year-to-date, boosted by signs of market tightening and lingering concerns of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel movement, have been at war since 2015 with a Saudi-led coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates. The bloody and protracted conflict, which has driven tens of thousands of Yemenis to starvation, was triggered by the Saudi-led bombing offensive that began in March 2015 after Houthi militants took over Yemen’s government and ousted a leadership it supported. by the Saudis.

Although Abu Dhabi largely reduced its Yemeni country’s ground forces in 2019, it still supports proxy forces there, some of which have deprived the Houthis of important territorial gains after months of intense fighting. Analysts say the attacks on the UAE are retaliation for that.

The use of drones – even commercial – has been banned in the UAE, and the Defense Ministry said on Monday that it is “fully ready to deal with any threats” and that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE. from any attacks”.

