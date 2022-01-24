UK accuses Putin of plotting to have pro-Russian leader in power in Ukraine – 01/23/2022 – World

The British Foreign Ministry opened a new front of accusations against Moscow on Saturday and said that President Vladimir Putin is drawing up a plan to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. The move adds a layer of tension to the crisis after a week of diplomatic talks that have once again proved fruitless.

The statement by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss followed an unusual protocol when it comes to diplomacy, with a statement released late Saturday night. Citing British intelligence, the text points out that the Russian articulations would be in favor of Yevgeny Murayev, pre-candidate in the 2024 presidential elections and leader of an opposition party.

The statement, however, does not detail how Russia would make possible the fall of the current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the rise of Murayev, nor does it explain whether the plan would depend on an invasion by Russian troops – a possibility that the West has been suggesting is increasingly real, especially after the deployment of 100,000 soldiers to the border region between the countries.

Nor is it clear, in the document released by the foreign ministry, whether Moscow would have come to inform Murayev that he would be quoted as a possible future leader of Ukraine aligned with Moscow.

Muraiev, in turn, expressed himself this Sunday (23) on his social networks saying that Ukraine needs new leadership. “The Ukrainian people need the rule of law, peace, solid and pragmatic economic and social policies and new political leaders.”

“The days of pro-Western or pro-Russian politicians are over. (…) Stop dividing us into pro-Russian and pro-Western,” he added.

British intelligence officials involved in the preparation of the dossier told the American newspaper The New York Times, on condition of anonymity, that the intention of releasing the statement was also aimed at preventing the realization of such plans by exposing Putin’s alleged plot.

The document also cites four other Ukrainian politicians who have ties to Russian intelligence services, including agents involved in plans to attack Ukraine. All of them have held government positions and even fled to Russia in 2014, after the popular uprising that overthrew then-President Viktor Yanukovych – at which time Moscow annexed Crimea and started to support the civil war of ethnic separatists in the region known as the Donbass. .

During his weekly address in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Pope Francis called on Sunday for an international day of “prayer for peace” to take place on January 26 to prevent the crisis in Ukraine from escalating, saying tensions are threatening Europe’s security and which could have even more serious consequences.

Francis made an appeal for “all people of good will” to pray next Wednesday and for political initiatives “to be at the service of human fraternity” and not of partisan interests. The Vatican did not give details on how the prayer might take place.

“Those who pursue their interests at the expense of others are in conflict with their human vocation, because we were all created as brothers,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Dominic Raab, Britain’s deputy prime minister, told Sky News that Russia would face severe economic sanctions if it comes up with a plan to install a regime in Ukraine’s interests.

“There will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this step and tries to invade Ukraine,” he said.

Kiev also came out after the British indictment saying it would continue to fight pro-Russian people and entities that seek to destabilize Ukraine.

“Our state will continue its policy of dismantling any oligarchic and political structures that are working to destabilize Ukraine or aid invaders,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

The aide also recalled Washington’s recent decision to apply sanctions measures to four Ukrainians, including two sitting deputies, accused of collaborating with Russian secret services, and said that British information completes the list of “selected” people. by the Kremlin to “try to promote Russian interests” in Ukraine

Moscow reacted to the British report Sunday morning, accusing London of spreading disinformation.

The indictment came just hours after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accepted an invitation to meet with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, to discuss the Ukrainian border crisis. Russian state intelligence services also reported that Truss is due to go to Moscow in February to meet with Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov.

This is the second time in just over a week that a Western power has publicly accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

On January 14, the United States pointed out that the Kremlin was preparing sabotage and disinformation operations to justify an eventual invasion of the neighboring country. On Saturday, Washington officials called the alleged plan revealed in the UK statement worrying.

The diplomatic tension with the British also comes on the same day that the head of the German navy resigned after sparking a rift between Berlin and Kiev. Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach had said Putin deserves respect and just wants to be treated as an equal by the West. He also said that the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow, “will never return” to Ukrainian control.

Germany has a special interest in the dispute between Russia and Ukraine over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The structure was one of the cards put on the table by the country’s officials in diplomatic talks this week, in which they sided with Kiev.

Both Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (meeting with Lavrov) and Prime Minister Olaf Scholz (who met with the NATO Secretary General) said Berlin knows the cost of defending Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion will be great. —and everyone is willing to pay it, via sanctions, for example.

The United Kingdom was also acting in the crisis. The country announced that it had started supplying anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainians and, on Thursday (20), participated alongside France and Germany in meetings with the US, in which the speech of the authorities converged to demonstrate unity in defense of Kiev.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is struggling to hold on to his post as prime minister after a series of internal crises, said, “If Russia makes any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale, it will be a disaster, not just for the Ukraine as well as Russia”.

The comments sought to sidestep a gaffe by Biden, for whom Western countries were divided on how to react to a “small incursion” by Putin in his neighbour. In an interview to mark the anniversary of one year in office, the Democrat said that, “if it is a small incursion, we will end up having to discuss about what to do”. He later said that an actual invasion “would be a disaster for Russia.”

The statement went wrong, and shortly after the press conference ended, the White House rushed to say that the president would not tolerate any incursion, however small.