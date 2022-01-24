Ukraine risk shakes bonds, commodities amid heightened tension with Russia

(Bloomberg) — The buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border is now being cited by strategists as one of the top threats to global markets, though President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said he currently has no plans to strike.

Local bond, currency and equity markets in Moscow and Kiev have already been hit, but an escalation in tensions could exacerbate the casualties. While penalties against Russian commodities have not been discussed by the US and Europe, a conflict could destabilize natural gas and wheat prices. Appetite for US Treasuries is growing as some investors shift their holdings to safer assets.

EU ministers are due to discuss Ukraine’s situation with US Secretary of State Antonio Blinken on Monday. Here are the main aspects of the markets to watch out for:

Gas

Although prices have fallen since their December peak, a problem in Ukraine could make Europe’s energy crisis longer and more severe. The biggest casualty would be Nord Stream 2, a new pipeline from Russia to Germany that has yet to start operations. Any escalation could trigger sanctions on the project, potentially “restricting flows to Europe for an indefinite period” while pushing prices to new all-time highs, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Russian gas flows to the mainland have been at low levels for several months, adding to pressure on low inventories in the region.

Ukraine assets

Ukraine’s foreign bonds have lost 7.5% this year in dollars, the worst performance in emerging markets after Argentina, according to a Bloomberg index.

metals

Investors are getting nervous about Russia’s raw material exports, with shares in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, Russia’s biggest miner, falling nearly 5.9% in Moscow on Monday. Analysts warn that any disruption to flows of other metals, including palladium, nickel and aluminum, could boost prices sharply.

However, cutting off supplies from Russia’s commodity producers risks wreaking havoc on manufacturing supply chains and there are no indications that direct sanctions on Russia’s mining giants are on the agenda. Still, traders are also weighing whether any broader sanctions on Russian financial institutions would have an indirect impact on dollar-denominated metal exports.

Russian stocks

Morgan Stanley strategists predict a 27% drop in the MSCI Russia index in the event of a substantial climb. Already some of the worst performers in the world, the country’s stocks felt the heat again late last week after a report that Washington is allowing some Baltic countries to ship US-made weapons to Ukraine. Companies are likely to suspend any stock listing plans and wait for prices to recover before doing so.

Russian bonds, ruble

As tensions mounted, Russia’s Ministry of Finance canceled last week’s regular bond auctions as yields surged to their highest level in half a decade. The ruble tumbled on Monday, retreating as much as 2.8% against the dollar and leading lows in emerging markets. Yields on 10-year local debt jumped 33 basis points to 9.76%.

At the same time, a rebound in commodity prices has allowed Russia to rebuild its international reserves, which at more than $600 billion provide the economy with protection against potential new sanctions.

Wheat

Wheat futures hit the $8 mark for the first time since December last week amid concerns about potential disruptions to trade.

Depending on the scale of any military action, production and exports of Ukrainian agricultural commodities, including corn and wheat, could be affected, Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING Groep NV, wrote in a note on Friday.

For Russia, any financial sanctions would hamper trade, which could affect agricultural exports, he said. Russia is expected to become the world’s biggest wheat exporter this season, after the European Union. Still, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, there have been no major disruptions to grain flows from the region, and the main Ukrainian ports are far from Russia in the western part of Ukraine. So far, talk of new sanctions has focused on financial sectors rather than commodities.

Treasuries

After the worst start to the year in decades, US Treasuries rose as tensions between Russia and Ukraine spurred demand for safer bonds. Yields on US 10-year bonds fell for a fourth straight day after rising last week to the highest level in more than two years. Yields on its German peers, also considered safe, followed suit and fell on Monday after briefly turning positive for the first time since May 2019.

