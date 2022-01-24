Understand the impact of the pandemic on Brazilian searches on Google

When searching the term “severe headache” on the internet, the results can be both reassuring (“not always a symptom of a disease”) and terrifying (it is listed among the signs of a stroke). Hardly the “Dr. Google”, as this type of search became known on the various online platforms, will present the exact diagnosis and is not qualified to replace the doctor either. A study by Edith Cowan University in Australia showed that online sources get the diagnosis right a third of the time. Being aware of the symptoms makes the patient arrive at the office more informed to discuss with the health professional and follow the treatment prescribed by the doctor.

Among the seven most sought-after diseases on social media right now is, of course, Covid-19. Queries for the phrase “it is a symptom of Covid” have been growing since the first week of December 2021 and are at their highest level since the week of June 27, 2021, when the daily average of deaths was around a whopping 1,500 records. Influenza is at the top too. There are the classics, which never fail to attract a lot of attention, such as heart attack and Alzheimer’s. Burnout, a disorder caused by extreme, work-related exhaustion, would once have been a surprise, but the problem exploded with the pandemic.

Thrombosis is another example. Until very recently, it was more associated with a problem with the elderly or with long-term air travel. But it has become a common side effect among severe coronavirus cases. Thrombosis is characterized by the formation of clots in the veins, very common in the legs and occasionally in the arms. The greatest associated danger is the detachment of the clot, which can reach the blood vessels of the lung and cause a pulmonary embolism, or even the blood vessels of the brain, causing a cerebral embolism, a type of ischemic stroke.

The detection of symptoms such as pain and swelling at the site, redness and temperature increase in the region where the thrombus formed is the first step in treatment. When presenting these signs, the patient should immediately seek a hospital. Thrombosis usually appears in people who spend a lot of time without moving, who stay for long periods of time sitting, standing or lying down.

— A rapid diagnosis is extremely important to assess the size of the thrombus involvement. Knowing the dimension of the problem, medication can be introduced to dissolve the clot and reduce the risk of embolism — explains Paola Smanio, coordinator of cardiology at Grupo Fleury and a specialist in Nuclear Medicine.

A heart attack is one of the most important diseases to be detected at the first signs. Quick action in the face of initial symptoms saves a life. The disease never lost interest in social media, but with the pandemic, it increased even more. The reason was the increase in incidence. Deaths from cardiovascular problems have jumped by up to 132% in the last two years, to give you an idea – the heart attack is among the most frequent.

Says cardiologist Daniel Setta, president of the Department of Coronary Disease of the Society of Cardiology of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Socerj), that medical protocols for cases of infarction have evolved a lot in recent years, which has reduced the lethality of the event. However, in order to provide the necessary care to the patient, he must be taken to an emergency as soon as possible and, therefore, it is necessary to know how to identify the symptoms.

A heart attack has very different symptoms – none of them less important. Severe and prolonged chest pain, sweating, pain radiating to the arm or chin are among them. Elderly and psychiatric patients may have atypical symptoms of the problem, without complaining of sudden pain in the chest, and may only experience nausea or fainting.

Another classic in demand is diabetes. The disease, however, often does not show early signs. Noticing in yourself or in another person symptoms such as increased hunger, urinary frequency and thirst, associated with weight loss and frequent weakness are some of the symptoms of the condition, which does not require going to an emergency room, but should not. be underestimated.

However, it is possible to diagnose (easily) the disease even before the first signs appear. Through simple tests, it is possible to identify if the blood glucose is above the recommended.

— Until this clinical condition that will induce the appearance of symptoms is reached, many years may have passed, where high blood glucose levels caused damage, eventually serious — warns endocrinologist Antonio Carlos do Nascimento, a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology ( well).

The pre-diabetes state is not a sentence of developing the disease, but it does raise the alarm for the condition. It produces in the body a metabolic state that facilitates the formation of arteriosclerotic plaques (fat) in blood vessels, increasing the chances of progression to heart attack, stroke and to the impairment of the arterial tree of the lower limbs and throughout the vascular universe.

Interest in Alzheimer’s symptoms is associated not only with a rise in cases, but studies showing that cases of the disease will grow dramatically. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that there are 35.6 million people with the problem in the world (1.2 million in Brazil) and the numbers are expected to double by 2030. One of the main explanations is the increase in time of life.

Turning to the field of psychology, the Covid-19 pandemic opened up a syndrome described since the 1970s, but which has only gained notoriety today: burnout. The problem is characterized by physical and emotional exhaustion, often linked to overwork. Headache, difficulty concentrating and the constant feeling of failure are some symptoms of the syndrome.

There are syndromes, however, that usually appear in childhood, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Parents of children who are agitated or who have learning difficulties at school often seek to know the symptoms of the disorder to seek treatment for their children.

— It is a syndrome more common in boys and is considered a neurodevelopmental disorder, that is, neurological conditions that appear in childhood before school age and impair personal, academic development. Usually, the causes include genetic, biochemical and also behavioral factors — details Maria Rita Zoéga Soares, professor at the State University of Londrina.