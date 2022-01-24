Understand why the 4th wave of Covid records an explosion of cases, but is less lethal

Covid-19: fourth wave records more cases than in the entire pandemic. Credit: Pixabay

However, while the number of cases of the disease reaches a level never seen before in the state and in the country, the number of deaths, fortunately, has not grown at the same speed. In previous waves, when Ômicron was not yet on the radar, more people died from Covid in a scenario with fewer cases of the disease. That is, the lethality of the fourth wave is lower.

But what could explain an increase in the number of cases without an accelerated growth in the number of deaths? For experts heard by the Gazettevaccine coverage and the characteristic of the Ômicron variant are the main factors in the growth of numbers at different speeds.

Comparison with previous periods shows that there is an increase in deaths from Covid in the state, but without a growth peak as happens among cases of the disease. The number of deaths, by the way, cannot be neglected, say experts.

According to infectious disease specialist and professor at Emescam Lauro Ferreira Pinto, among the two causes presented, the most important is vaccination. The doctor explains that the high vaccination coverage among adults in Espírito Santo generates protection, preventing these people from occupying ICU beds with serious conditions or dying as a result of Covid.

Despite vaccination coverage, it is still possible for fully immunized people to seek outpatient or hospital care. Vaccines do not prevent infection, but they reduce the risks of an evolution to serious Covid conditions.

In the state, 81% of the general public able to receive the vaccine is fully immunized, according to the Vacina e Confia Panel. There are almost seven million doses applied since the beginning of the immunization campaign in January 2021.

Currently, Espírito Santo has more than 77% of ICU/ward beds occupied by patients with the disease, according to information from the Covid-19 Panel. The increase in the number of occupied beds still does not represent a concern, since there is a capacity to increase availability.

In an interview with Rádio CBN Vitória, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, highlighted the importance of vaccination in the stability of the number of deaths and serious cases, but also said that the capixabas need to understand the “high risk” in the current stage of the pandemic. .

“Without a doubt, vaccination is an international success in controlling the pandemic in terms of the number of deaths and hospitalizations. However, we need to be careful in risk communication, we cannot consider acceptable variations from levels that we have reached before. There is an uncontrolled transmission of the disease. Vaccination prevented the fourth wave from having repercussions among deaths, which would be overwhelming. Such an infectious variant with cases that could evolve to death”, he commented.

In addition to the impact of vaccines applied against Covid-19, infectologists also detail the difference between Ômicron and other variants discovered since the beginning of the pandemic. Ômicron is the fifth and most recent mutation classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. There are already records of the predominance of the variant throughout Brazil, including Espírito Santo.

Also according to Lauro Ferreira Pinto, it is evident that Ômicron is spreading at a much higher speed than other variants, such as Delta. According to the doctor, it is not possible to say, however, that the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths will remain stable throughout the period of the fourth wave.

“At some point, we may have more hospitalizations and deaths. Not in the same proportion as in other waves, but we will. It must be remembered that people over 80 and with many comorbidities, even vaccinated, are put at risk because of a more serious flu. Some impact Ômicron will have”, he says.

The growth in the number of deaths, even without the speed of the increase in cases, should be a point of observation, defends the infectologist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) Crispim Cerutti Júnior. In an interview with the report of the Gazettethe doctor evaluated that an increase in cases naturally generates an increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19.

Crispin Cerutti Júnior infectious disease doctor “We have to emphasize the volume of cases caused by the Ômicron variant more than the effect on each of those infected. There was a decrease in the number of deaths compared to previous waves. But if the cases increase, the percentage of deaths, even if small, can represent a large number of patients. The greater the circulation of the variant, the more deaths”

4TH WAVE WILL IT TAKE TIME TO END IN ESPÍRITO HOLY?

The increase in the curve of cases is registered days after the end of the year festivities. Agglomerations were registered in the State between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. For infectious disease specialist Crispim Cerutti Júnior, the numbers of the pandemic in the state were affected by contamination during the parties.

But when asked by the Gazette if Espírito Santo is close to the decline of the wave, infectologists agreed, saying that the numbers could increase even more.

Crispim Cerutti argues that: “From what we can analyze from other places, the wave could be even bigger. The decline in cases should not take long, but we still don’t see that moment. European countries had a drop in cases in a shorter period than in previous waves, but it’s still not our scenario.”

Lauro Ferreira Pinto, on the other hand, considers: “I don’t think we’ve reached the peak yet. It’s hard to predict, but experience in other countries has shown that Ômicron has a faster curve. It’s four, six or seven weeks. I believe we’re between the third and fourth week.”

CAUTION ALERT

Although less lethal, the 4th wave of the pandemic in Espírito Santo is not harmless. Quite the opposite. For Crispim Cerutti, the behavior adopted by people has been crucial for Ômicron to continue spreading.

“We are noticing that the variant affects people indiscriminately, there is no risk group. In general, people are very relaxed, going out without a mask, touching each other, without taking care of hand hygiene. circulation of the Ômicron”, says the doctor.

The use of the mask remains mandatory in Espírito Santo and is still recommended to avoid the transmission of Covid-19. Hand hygiene and social distancing are also valid strategies to prevent Covid infection.

