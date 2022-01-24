Unimed Uberlândia starts process for admission of new members | Unimed Uberlândia Advertising Special

Unimed Uberlândia is with open enrollment for the public selection of affiliation of cooperating physicians . The process is carried out by Faculdade Unimed and the Applications will be open until 5 pm on January 27, 2022 (Thursday). 28 vacancies will be offered, distributed by the specialties and areas of activity covered by Unimed Uberlândia.

The selection process provides for the realization of online courses, proof of titles and objective test. All rules for participation are available for consultation in Public Notice nº 001/2022, available on the Unimed Faculty website.

A reference for around 100 thousand beneficiaries throughout the region, Unimed Uberlândia has 12 laboratories, 120 clinics and 16 accredited hospitals, in addition to three of its own services and a complete service structure. The cooperative ensures exclusive benefits to its doctors and has recorded successive good results, with historical growth in recent years.

In 2021, the year in which Unimed Uberlândia completed its fiftieth anniversary, the cooperative stood out for the 24th time in a row in the Top of Mind survey, as the health plan most remembered by the population.

It also received accreditation from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) as a health plan operator that guarantees the best quality of care for its customers.

The company achieved Level I Gold of Normative Resolution (RN) 277, the highest level of the Agency’s Health Plan Operator Accreditation Program.

Another gratifying acknowledgment was the achievement of the highest grade in the evaluation that measures the Supplementary Health Development Index (IDSS), created by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The Uberlândia cooperative obtained grade 1, the maximum score, being among the best evaluated in the sector of health operators in the country, regarding the provision of services to customers.

For the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Uberlândia, Dr. Sávio de Moraes, cooperative members, customers and partners of Unimed Uberlândia gain a lot with recognitions like these, which translate the cooperative as “a solid, safe, sustainable company that guarantees the delivery of the medical care that everyone wants – and deserves”.

Dr. Sávio also attributes the achievements to the work that has been carried out for years in a process of continuous improvement, which seeks not only to sustainability and economic-financial stability, but assistance quality, a access guarantee and a model modern and audacious approach to Corporate Governance.

Unimed Uberlândia values ​​the promotion and appreciation of diversity within the organization, in line with cooperative values, which emphatically defend a more just and egalitarian society. Therefore, everyone is welcome to the cooperative, which is committed to becoming increasingly plural, inclusive and diverse.