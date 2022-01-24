US aircraft carrier enters the South China Sea

Two US aircraft carriers entered the disputed South China Sea for training, the US Defense Department said on Sunday, in what a senior commander said was aimed at comforting allies and demonstrating determination to “contain malign influence”.

The disputed waters are one of many areas of tension between the United States and China, which claims a large part of them and has built military bases on artificial islands.

US Navy ships routinely pass near these islands to challenge China’s sovereignty claims, much to Beijing’s annoyance.

The carriers will conduct exercises that include anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and maritime interdiction operations to strengthen combat readiness, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

The training will be conducted in accordance with international laws for international waters, the Defense Department added, without elaborating.

News of the new U.S. operation coincides with Taiwan reporting the latest mass incursion by the Chinese Air Force into its air defense identification zone, in a region near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the northern end of the North Sea. south of China.