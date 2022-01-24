US and UK order families of employees to leave their embassies in Ukraine | World

Amid Russia’s escalating tensions with Ukraine, the US and UK governments have ordered the families of their embassy staff to leave Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and NATO has announced that it will send more troops to the east of Europe.

Western countries fear that Russia will invade Ukraine again (see more below). The Russian government has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border and has carried out military exercises with Belarus, another country that was part of the Soviet Union, but denies that it will promote an invasion.

The US State Department said on Sunday (23) that the decision was taken “due to the persistent threat of a Russian military operation” in the neighboring country. The British Embassy has already started the withdrawal and said the measure includes not only dependents but also some staff.

The government’s statement USA it also says that local embassy officials can leave if they wish, and recommends that US citizens residing in Ukraine “should now consider” leaving the country on commercial flights or other modes of transportation.

The NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) announced this Monday (24) that will reinforce the defense capacity in Eastern Europe, sending troops, planes and ships to counter the concentration of Russian troops on the border withbad Ukraine.

“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance,” said its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO is a political-military alliance of USA It’s from Canada with European countries that was founded in 1949, during the Cold War, to inhibit the advance of Soviet Union in Europe and to mutually protect the member countries (by the treaty, if one member is attacked, the others must react).

With the end of Soviet Union and the collapse of the Soviet bloc, NATO began to expand towards Eastern Europe, almost doubling in size (the organization currently has almost 30 member states).

Countries that were part of Soviet Union, such as Estonia, a latvia and the Lithuania, or Russia’s former allies in the Warsaw Pact, such as Poland, are now in NATO’s orbit — which Russia does not accept and considers a threat.

The organization also said on Monday that The Spain “is considering sending fighter jets to the Bulgaria“, that Netherlands will send fighter jets to the same country and France “expressed its willingness to send troops to the Romania“.

The declaration comes three days after the Russian government demanded the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria, countries that are part of the political-military alliance and were formerly in Russia’s area of ​​influence.

“It is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, material and weapons, as well as other measures, to return to the situation of 1997 in countries that were not members of NATO at the time. This is the case of Romania and Bulgaria,” said the foreign ministry. russian.

The Russian government not only wants NATO to stop expanding its area of ​​influence, but also wants the political-military alliance to retreat and move away from Eastern European countries such as Belarus and Ukraine.

That’s why it invaded Crimea in 2014 and has now moved the Russian army to the border. He also demands that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the organization — which Western countries reject.

